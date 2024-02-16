Everything about the 2024 Met Gala theme, dress code and co-chairs

Mark your calendars, fashion's biggest spectator sport is coming soon. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Met Gala, from the theme chosen this year to the co-chairs involved.

Occurring once a year, without fail, on the “first Monday in May”, as it is traditionally called, the world turns its collective attention to Fifth Avenue in New York, where one of the most monumental events takes place of the fashion calendar. steps leading to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Met Gala 2024: The Garden of Time

This year is of course no different, with the organizers of fashion's biggest night finally announcing the news on its theme of choice for 2024, alongside the event's roster of celebrity co-chairs.

Scheduled to take place on May 6, this year's MET Gala will see the creams of creams of high society takes over “Le Jardin du Temps”. as a theme. For those who don't necessarily share a propensity for literature, the theme is inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, which takes place in a garden overrun by flowers capable of manipulating time.

Naturally, the dress code pairs well with the Costume Institute's favorite exhibit — “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Open to the public from May 10 and closed on September 2, the exhibition will include a total of 250 historical fashion items and objects deemed too fragile to display on mannequins.

Instead, these elusive pieces will be laid flat and displayed in glass display cases, hanging over the passage of time, for all to see, which will no doubt be complemented by the constellation of global stars that will be present during the opening of the exhibition. That said, tackling this year's theme could prove a more considerable undertaking than the outgoing ode to fashion maverick Karl Lagerfeld in 2023, due to its considerably conceptual and ambiguous nature.

Red carpet predictions range from more literal expressions of time, whether defined through a conventional lens or through the pages of Ballardian history, to sophisticated interpretations. But one thing is certain, show up with a show of flowers on the nose won't cut it.

As for the Costume Institute Benefit co-chairs, expect nothing less than an A-list coterie, including actress Zendaya, pop star Jennifer Lopez, actor Chris Hemsworth, rapper Bad Bunny, from Loewe creative director JW Anderson, as well as TikTok CEO Shou. Zi Chew. They will serve alongside the event's key leaders, consisting of decorated media icon Anna Wintour and Wendy Yu's curator in charge, Andrew Bolton.

As might be expected, many of the names selected to be co-chairs of this year's Met Gala are regular attendees, with Jennifer Lopez having attended no fewer than 13 previous iterations.

Image credits of the report and the hero: Valentino/Instagram, Thom Browne/Instagram

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur