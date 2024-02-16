At Fashion Week, a new millennial style

NEW YORK Perhaps better than any designer working today, Anna Sui knows the way young women shop. Sui, who presented a charming collection at the Strand to an audience that included Debbie Harry, Sofia Coppola, David Johansen and Marc Jacobs, made clothes in the 1990s that women in their 20s and 30s now consider classics.

I'm so excited about what's happening with vintage right now, Sui said afterward. There is a whole new generation that appreciates the craftsmanship and rarity of it all. These things are like treasures, and with regular retail, everyone has the same things.

Mixed in with her own designs, a number of which were new editions of pieces from previous collections, were items from Eveliina, a New York vintage lingerie dealer.

The woman who shows up to dinner with friends in a beaded black lace cocktail suit from Suis looks like she's never seen the interior of a department store or the sales section of Revolve.com her clothes are so extraordinary and strange, who knows where she dug them up?

These days, Fashion Week is rarely the starting point for trends. But if there's one thing to take away from last week's shows in New York, it's that in America, a new fashion connoisseur has emerged, in tandem with a class of brands, some new, others decades old, speaking to a woman who purchases with discernment. Bored with TikTok trends and drawn to Lululemon, she's a working woman who pore over fashion newsletters rather than magazine pages and sees design as a form of culture, as valid as an interest in books , music or cinema.

Maria McManus, designer of Irish origin and based in New York, who founded her line in 2020, expressed something of a thesis for this woman. After showing off a selection of cerebral but sexy clothes, loose suits with scarves, sheer skirts and shorts, she stood in front of the gathered crowd and announced that they were sold in luxury, but they were not making luxury as it was actually considered in the 1920s. For most brands, the goal is to become a billion or hundred billion dollar company. It has always been this way, she said, pointing to the 500-year history of the garment industry exploiting labor and polluting land and water. Its goal is to inspire all of you to make more informed decisions when shopping.

Becoming skeptical of big brands and wanting to assert her originality through clothing, she sees indulgence in a new light by buying things that last, that speak of her personality, that have a story behind them. The Doom scroll is over and in its place is the fervent search for the perfect vintage piece to spice up your black suit from Kallmeyer, Jil Sander's redux brand whose flagship product is a black blazer that nods to the famous Bar jacket by Dior.

There's a lot more consumer awareness, so I think women are more thoughtful in their purchases, Becky Malinsky, who writes the hugely popular newsletter. 5 things you should buysaid after the New York shows, which makes them want to do more research.

Burch is speaking to this woman on a much larger scale: She's been in business for two decades this year, and her brand brings in well over a billion dollars a year. Sure, she may not be singing the song of ethical shopping in the age of climate change, but the fervor around her clothes, known online as Toryssaince, is precisely because she addressed to a woman who wants to introduce personality into her wardrobe.

This season's inspiration included lampshades and shower curtains that elevate the mundane, as she explained backstage. I want everything to stay a little weird. It looked a lot more normal than it sounds, a conservative black A-line The dress revealed its square hemline on the side.

The idea is to look cool and classic, but somehow weird, it's a Miuccia Prada thing, using fashion tropes and muddling them to suggest a great intellectual life. The well-dressed woman looks more intriguing than commanding. What She wear, read and watch, you wonder.

Some in the fashion industry are concerned that Burch's recent clothes are too original. It's so far-reaching that it could change the way women dress, one editor told me. But Burch's shift in gears is what makes her so appealing: a powerful woman doing what makes her happy. It's like Katharine Hepburn's saying: If you always do what interests you, at least one person is happy. Women are responding to Burch's creative liberation and wanting to be a part of it. The idea is not to dress the world but to dress the woman who understand.

Even those who do not speak directly to this woman are inspired by her. Joseph Altuzarra's 15th anniversary collection was a love letter to the woman who wears cocktail hats, fancy collars, vintage coats, fancy sweatpants and riding boots, and often together.

He presented the collection in his office in the Woolworth building, which seemed very old-school, as a few decades ago Halston, Oscar de la Renta and other giants of American sportswear revealed their wares to Babe Paley, Slim Keith, Betsy Bloomingdale's and other company page meetings. In fact, their relationship with fashion is the precursor to this moment when knowing that clothes was a hobby, and getting dressed was a ritual, almost a form of self-care.

I think women are definitely more aware of the narrative now, Malinksy said. There is so much more information available, through commercial sites, TikTok and the brands themselves that put it out there. And I think that makes people feel like real fashion can be for them.

Which may explain why many of the brands behind this movement don't even participate in fashion month, which has allowed them to develop a close relationship with their customers, much like shopping as a culture Stan.

Bode, which Emily Adams Bode Aujla launched in 2016 as a menswear brand selling old textiles repurposed into new clothing, is the obvious role model here. She unveiled her first womenswear collection in Paris during Men's Fashion Week in 2023, but her customers are more likely to discover her clothes at her boutique, including a new women's-only outpost in Tribeca.

Her ability to create the echo of vintage dresses, her appreciation for family and creating memories, the unusual look of her stores, designed by her husband's furniture and design company Green River Project is a model that all other brands seem to follow. . His clothes somehow give the feeling that they and the person wearing them have a story to tell, it's a personal style as self-mythology.

Buyers don't just want to know about the clothes, they want to feel like there's a person and a story, a narrative, as Malinsky says, behind it all.

One of the most charming events of the week was a vintage pop-up from Attersee, a line of understated suits and dresses launched by former magazine editor Isabel Wilkinson Schor. Attersee has a by-appointment studio in an Upper East Side townhouse, and Wilkinson Schor invited Etereo Vintage, another by-appointment business that sells vintage pieces from Chanel, Lanvin, and Balenciaga that are nearly years old. 'a century, to show some shelves of pieces. including a Fortuny coat, a Christian Dior sequin top and a Chanel dress. These pieces seemed more modern than most of what major European brands are currently showing on the runways.

Fforme, which presented its second fashion show, elevates this approach to the rank of an art form. There's a long history in America of expensive, understated brands for design-loving women. Halston, Zoran, Donna Karan and Fforme, designed by industry veteran Paul Helbers, take their mandate of simplicity to the extreme, sculpting fabric into shapes that envelop. the body without overwhelming it. One has to wonder if the brand should even hold a fashion show. Most fans seem to discover their love for Fforme in a store, feeling the fabrics and trying on the pieces to understand their extraordinary architecture. (His pieces are mostly sold out at La Garconne and Net-a-Porter.)

You could see Fforme doing what Attersee does and killing him. I sat across from their celebrity guests Huma Abedin, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and thought: What do they care about these clothes? The idea of ​​a brand like Fforme is that it is aimed at connoisseurs, at the woman who wants style to be the keystone of her personality, even of her existence. Someone who is simply invited to have their photo taken will probably never have this connection to the brand, or really to the garment.

This could all be because (many, or at least some) millennials are finally achieving financial stability, as Laura Reilly, editor of the shopping newsletter Magasin, pointed out. And they no longer feel like over-the-top, hypebeast clothing is age-appropriate. I think people can finally relax into their true inner style, she said. They see middle age on the horizon and like what they see.