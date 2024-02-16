ZEGNA presents Triple StitchTM Vetta

About ZEGNA



More than a century ago, the founder Ermenegildo Zegna has charted the course of the brand by following the path he traced in the Piedmontese Alps. The iconic Route 232, which passes through Oasi Zegna, a 100 square kilometer natural area surrounding the wool mill, has become the visual symbol of ZEGNAthe identity of.

And even though it was only a small textile company at the time, it has evolved over the years to become a true global reference in luxury fashion.

Today, the group is dedicated to the creation, production and distribution of luxury fashion and accessories for men under the ZEGNA brandas well as women's fashion and accessories under the Thom Browne brand.

With a network of more than 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, the Group directly manages 299 stores, including 239 ZEGNA stores and 63 Thom Browne stores.

The essence of the brand is rooted in its commitment to excellence and innovation. An approach embodied by Gildo Zegna, representative of the third generation of the family, who currently leads as Chairman and CEO of the Group. His visionary leadership has propelled the brand to new horizons while remaining true to the values ​​and heritage that have characterized ZEGNA for over a century.

From the trails of Oasi Zegna to the international fashion catwalks, the ZEGNA story is a true testament to innovation, tradition and commitment to quality. And with the launch of the Triple Stitch Vetta and the Triple Stitch Shoethe brand continues its legacy of excellence, offering products combining style, functionality and luxury craftsmanship.