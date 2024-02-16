Blue Jacket Fashion Show Raises Awareness and Funds for Prostate Cancer





On February 1, 2024, the eighth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show took place in New York City to raise awareness of the importance of prostate cancer screening and address health care inequities among Black patients, the community Latino and other underserved populations. The annual event is sponsored by Johnson & Johnson and benefits ZERO Prostate Cancer, a nonprofit organization that works to provide education, testing and advocacy for prostate cancer. Specifically, the funds will support the ZERO Prostate Cancers Black Mens Prostate Cancer initiative, which provides assistance to Black and brown communities who are at higher risk of prostate cancer. It is currently estimated that 299,010 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the next year.2 Black men are both more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely more likely to die from the disease than white men, according to data provided by ZERO Prostate Cancer. I think raising awareness is one of the most important things. There will be many men walking. There are celebrities, sports presenters, television personalities, some doctors. This just confirms that men need to talk about prostate cancer screening. As long as we can participate in the discussion [the importance of] Message of public interest [screening], I think it's a victory. My win is if men start seeking on-site PSA tests, Ashutosh Tewari, MD, said of the event's goals in an interview with Urology hours. Tewari, who walked in the fashion show for the second time this year, is a urologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, New York. The main event took place at Moonlight Studios in New York. Virtual viewing parties of the fashion show were also held in Dallas, Washington DC, Philadelphia, South Florida and St. Louis as part of a partnership with Fashion Group International. The show featured a number of celebrities on the podium, including Rodney Peete, Don Lemon, J. Harrison Ghee, Billy Porter and many others. In addition to the fashion show itself, the event also hosted free cancer screenings at 3 locations across New York City. The screenings were sponsored by Carver Federal Savings Bank and provided by Mount Sinai Hospital. One of the testing sites held just outside the event included a mobile testing unit developed by Tewari to increase access to preventative care in underserved populations. Notably, the mobile unit just reached a milestone by screening 5,000 patients just before its second anniversary. In the interview with Urology hours, Tewari emphasized the importance of detecting prostate cancer at an early stage, explaining: Another aspect is that not only do people die from prostate cancer, but people who live with prostate cancer prostate sometimes impact their quality of life on their sexual and urinary control, which is It depends a lot on when we detect the cancer. If we find the same cancer today versus 2 years later, 2 years later, mortality will be higher. But more than higher mortality, even if it is a curable cancer, they will be more likely to undergo a procedure that will not spare the nerves because the cancer has already infiltrated the nerves , and these nerves are no longer part of the body, they are part of the cancer. Thus, the delay has an impact not only on mortality, but also on the type of treatment and solutions that will be offered to this patient. You can learn more about the Blue Jacket Fashion Show and donate to ZERO Prostate Cancer. here. The references 1. 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show. ZERO Prostate Cancer. https://zerocancer.org/help-and-support/regional-chapters/blue-jacket-fashion-show-february-1-2024 2. Siegel RL, Giaquinto AN, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2024. CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.Published online January 17, 2024. Accessed February 8, 2024. doi:10.3322/caac.21820

