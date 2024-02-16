Rihanna brings fashion to Valentine's Day with an ultra-rare 2000s show





Like many beloved couples, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day. However, most couples probably weren't treated to a private booth at one of Paris' celebrity hotspots or, for that matter, decked out in luxury vintage clothing and a 15-carat diamond. But in reality, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't most couples. Last night, the parents of two were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Csar restaurant in Paris while wearing a rather serious outfit. Let's start with Rocky, who was seen offering his partner a bouquet of red roses during their Parisian evening. The rapper wore a black jacket and pants which he styled with diamond earrings and wide-framed sunglasses. While Rocky channeled his casual, cool style, Rihanna was busy dressing herself. The singer opted for a champagne color for her look, which she completed with a trio of ultra-luxe pieces, two of which were more than decades old. Rihanna layered a fox fur stole, from the Yves Saint Laurent Fall 2003 show designed by Tom Ford, over her sheer, floaty blouse. The singer has proven to be a proponent of gargantuan furs in the past, mostly from the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Chanel, but this YSL number was the perfect complement to her evening look. The same stole was presented on the French brand's catwalk with a silk satin dress. Rihanna's vintage grail didn't stop there, she also donned a lingerie-inspired skirt from John Galliano's Spring 2004 collection for Dior. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Like just about everything she does, Rihanna put her own spin on these two vintage finds, pairing them with round sunglasses, straight hair, and a mini fur Louis Vuitton bag. Of course, the star has also had major jewelry events. She wrapped a Messikas velvet rope choker around her neck, complemented by a 2-carat pink diamond and a 15-carat pear-shaped diamond. Rihanna has been playing around with her personal style a lot lately. Over the past few months, she's channeled everything from '50s Dior to alt-punk Chopova Lowena. Still, the star has maintained a pretty serious commitment to ultra-rare vintage fashion.

