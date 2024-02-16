Girl Power Was New York Fashion Week's Biggest Trend





Girl power, basically, said Collina Strada designer Hillary Taymour backstage before her show at the start of New York Fashion Week. She wasn't talking about bows and whistles; she spoke about the situation of women in the world. I wanted to create a wardrobe to take on anything, said Ms. Taymour, standing next to actress Gina Gershon, who wore a long plaid coat with puffed sleeves smocked from shoulder to wrist. The coat made Ms. Gershon look like a Shakespearean gym bunny. She smiled and announced, I feel more comfortable with this. She didn't need to bulk up; they were built for her.

Collina's entire collection, including pastel floral latex shirts with sculpted abs and recycled chiffon dresses with quilted biceps and triceps, was a flex. Ms. Taymour even presented a raised model on the catwalk, perhaps the rarest sight on a catwalk.

The idea that women's fashion could be about female power is so obvious that it risks seeming trite. But after seasons in the grip of discretion and femininity, in an era where women must fight for freedoms they once took for granted, clothes that unapologetically put strength as a design principle are instead exciting. It was the biggest undercurrent of the New York shows. The end of the nude Power, said Wes Gordon before a Carolina Herrera show where he removed the frill to concentrate on construction: pointed shoulders, skirts with lines as clean as laboratory beakers, the clarity of black, white and red. I think it is very important that beauty and strength are not seen as antonyms. Power, echoed Michael Kors. Power suits. It's an old concept, but a photo from his grandparents' wedding in the 1930s led him to redefine it by layering cashmere hoodies and lace dresses under double-breasted jackets, so let the contrast do the heavy lifting.

Strength, independence, recited Gabriela Hearst. She was describing the painter Leonora Carrington, her muse for the season, who happened to be one of the founders of the women's liberation movement in Mexico and whose surrealist bent inspired Ms. Hearst to play with the material. Its lace was actually knitted from cashmere; its denim made from recycled cotton and hemp.

The era of the sartorial nude seems to be over. In its place are clothes that, as Peter Do wrote in the notes to his second Helmut Lang show, not only protect us but project us. (The idea was good, even if the execution wasn't as convincing. Mr. Do still stumbles over Lang's legacy.) Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta put it this way in their very good show Eckhaus Latta: You are a fully visible logo. yours. In their hands, that meant addictive, atonal patchworks of stretch lace and shimmering knits, wide loose cords and big faux fur coats. In others, it was clothing that asserted their right to take up space.

Shop great leather trench coats and disposable tank skirts at Coach; spiky tinsel coats and leather skirts that looked like unfolded origami at Tory Burch; designer overcoats with removable scarves that adorn the neck at Proenza Schouler. There was even basic wools given the curves of an opera coat at Fforme, where Paul Helbers drapes so subtly that you don't even realize that what looks like a caftan is actually a batwing dress until until the arms extend and it takes flight. A little red meat Perhaps that's why Elena Velez decided that instead of hosting a traditional parade, it was time to host a show featuring a discussion between podcasters and cultural commentators Anna Khachiyan of Red Scare and Jack Mason from The Perfume Nationalist, on the theme of Scarlett OHara. and Gone with the Wind. To accessorize the event, she had a few models (and Ms. Khachiyan) walk around in Tara corsetry and full skirts, in a sort of text-trend scenario.

The goal was to use fashion as a lubricant for substantive discussions, she said as she welcomed people to her event. But while the premise promised controversy, it served mostly as false transgressions, eschewing the book's most problematic aspects (its celebration of the Confederacy; the role of slavery) in favor of performative, provocative statements about women's agency .

The truth is that if Ms. Velez had simply left her clothes, which elevate fabric scraps that would otherwise be tossed into shiny silk and economical acetate to the status of art and effectively shred prewar orthodoxies, speaking in his place, the result would have been more convincing. After all, that's the promise of fashion: giving people the freedom to take it out and use it however they see fit. Flip the narrative, as Joseph Altuzarra did in his 15th anniversary show, staged in his offices as a rendezvous. By downplaying grandeur, she emphasized the individual. The Pierrot ruffles, soft ribbed jodhpurs and jet-beaded tuxedo shirt were apparently made for ladies who lunch. On a steak tartare. A new story However, when it comes to savoring the scenery, no one makes a more theatrical point than Thom Browne, who used Edgar Allan Poes' The Raven as his source material but then handed the writing reins to a woman .

To be more specific, The Gilded Age's Carrie Coon, whose voiceover recitation was the soundtrack to a show set in a dark, desolate scene, complete with a mountainous blackcoat tree (literally, a man trapped in a ebony mantle with skeletal branches hanging from its hands and atop its head) at its center.

Black snow fell to the white ground as crows (or, to be clear, models of crows) appeared in ever more elaborate constructions of black and white tweeds, leathers and tulle. Atop a base of black sheath dresses, coats and jackets were ripped off the shoulders and fanned out at the hips in a New Look silhouette on steroids; exaggerated, calf-length Poiret dresses; and intarsia crows and roses were scattered throughout. At the end, Ms. Coon shouted the poem's famous line in increasingly hysterical tones: Nevermore. Never again, and so on. Much like her clothes, she was wonderfully impossible to ignore.

