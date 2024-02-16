Israelis dress as Palestinians for live war game set in Gaza





A live simulation game allowing Israelis to play the role of Israeli agents fighting in Gaza's al-Shifa hospital is sparking strong reactions online. “Fauda: Explosive Lab” is a “escape room” in Tel Aviv, Israel, based on the controversial Israeli Netflix show Fauda. Participants in the game pay to pose as Israeli agents sent to Gaza. THE game forces them to disguise themselves as Palestinians and head to a setting that mimics Gaza's al-Shifa hospital. In a fictionalized version of the hospital emergency room, players use fake weapons to shoot fake Palestinian fighters who attack them through windows. From there, players must enter a tunnel beneath the fake al-Shifa, where their mission is to neutralize a chemical bomb bound for Tel Aviv. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

starting with Turkey Unpacked The real Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip was subjected to a multi-day Israeli siege in November, which caused numerous civilian casualties, including the deaths of four babies. Since then, the hospital has faced new attacks. According to a Médecins Sans Frontières report published at the end of January, the hospital is “severely damaged and barely functional”. Although the Israeli army has claims since October that Hamas maintained a command and control center below al-Shifa, it has failed to prove it. Last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned of a “catastrophic” health situation in the Gaza Strip, with only three functioning hospitals in the besieged enclave. But in Tel Aviv, al-Shifa Hospital has become a source of entertainment. Israelis 'want to kick some Arabs' ass' said Arik Turkenich, the businessman behind the famous escape room. He opened the escape room in 2016 after Fauda debuted on Netflix, but reported This business has been booming since January, with most customers choosing to play the game taking place at al-Shifa Hospital over others. There's a lot to be said for a startup culture that continually innovates new grotesques. A revealing part of the article is at the end, where it is revealed that although most people fail at escape rooms, this one is rigged so that Israelis never lose. https://t.co/HEBEkNRLTi pic.twitter.com/T5mhJhG84a David Grossman (@davidgross_man) February 15, 2024 Visitors to the escape room, Turkenich saidincluded Israelis evacuated near the Lebanese border, a unit of uniformed Israeli soldiers and even a soldier recently returned from Gaza on his first night out with his wife. Turkenich said forward that he always ensures that the players complete the mission and win the game. “Everyone in Israel thinks they're very smart and, you know, they blame the operator if they don't win.” A user on social media platform Responsibility archives, which said it maintains a register of public figures supporting the “ethnic cleansing of Gaza”, describe the escape room as a “horrible microcosm”. Many social media users made fun of the fact that all players win the game. The Palestinian death toll in Gaza since October 7 has exceeded 28,000, most of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

