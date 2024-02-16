



Hours after Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, opened the London Stock Exchange in Paternoster Square to launch celebrations for the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week, Downing Street confirmed that the UK had entered recession . The collapse of retail isn't the ideal mood music to kick off this best-dressed birthday party, but after surviving 40 years, London Fashion Week is optimistic about the future. Burberry is building a catwalk in east London's Victoria Park, while designer Simone Rocha will take over the capital's oldest church for a show that will also serve as a victory lap after her triumphant Paris haute couture show for Jean Paul Gaultier last month. On Sunday, the Bafta ceremony guarantees a celebrity-filled weekend in the capital. Nominees, including Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan, will take to the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall, alongside David Beckham, who will present an award, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will perform her hit Murder, covered by Saltburn. on the Dancefloor, during the ceremony. Caroline Rush on the front row of the Costelloe fashion show. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA After Preen held his show on a floating catwalk moored at Woods Quay on the banks of the Thames, Justin Thornton, the co-designer who runs the brand with his wife, Thea Bregazzi, said: We would have gone from before even if that was the case. it's raining. The high cost of putting on a show forced the pair into a three-season hiatus, but an impulsive decision to return was announced with just three days' notice. The budget did not include a contingency plan in case of rain, but luck held out. With Mary Shelley as the season's muse, the black lace masks and pink satin quilts belted into the skirts had the flair and daring that have been the signature of London fashion week for four decades. There was more resilience from Paul Costelloe, the last man standing from the original London Fashion Weeks line-up, who first showed in 1984 and presented his final collection on Friday morning. Now 78, Costelloe, who rose to fame as an early favorite of Diana, Princess of Wales, was unable to attend her final show due to illness, but wrote in a message to guests that its showcase of herringbone tweed coats and ivory wool suits expresses I think classic design still has its place in haute couture. Han Chong, the creator of Self-Portrait, is hosting a Lunar New Year party in Chinatown on Saturday night while Downing Street will host a formal tea party to close the catwalk season next week, but the British show season will continue. Britain is popular as a destination for fashion shows. Gucci has announced that it will follow last year's spectacular show at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul with a show in London on May 13. The location has not been announced, but with new designer Sabato de Sarno taking Gucci back to its classic roots, a collection honoring Guccio Gucci, luggage porter at the Savoy who was inspired to found his own suitcase line in Florence in 1921 , is rumored to be on the cards. After the success of the Chanel show in Manchester in December, other major brands are turning to the north of England and Scotland. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion A model for the Mark Fast show is prepared for the show backstage. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters Men's fashion is making a comeback at fashion week with a Dunhill show. The brand's new designer, Simon Holloway, wants London's couture heritage, which he says is a constant benchmark in menswear worldwide, to receive the credit it deserves. Holloway chose the recently reopened National Portrait Gallery as the venue for his exhibition, telling Womenswear Daily that he wanted to show the collection in a typically British environment, not a stuffy old club in Pall Mall with all the unfortunate trappings of 'an empire that no one wants. look. The UK fashion industry contributes £21 billion to the economy and employs around 900,000 people. But a tough economic climate has seen the small, independent designers who populate the London calendar pushed out of the picture by the growing dominance of giant luxury groups from Paris and Milan. Award-winning designer Christopher Kane, a former protégé of Donatella Versace, was forced to close his label last year.

