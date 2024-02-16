Product releases this week: Aerogarden, Glossier, Lululemon

There are a ton of great products releasing every week and are here, as always, to keep you up to date with the best of them. Each week, we'll put together a short list of our favorite products from the past seven days so you can shop while sipping your morning coffee or taking a quick break from work (trust me, it's the only list that you need to stay awake). date on these things).

This week brings Glossiers, new Cloud Paint bronzer, Spring Fall from Hill House HomesAnd Nalgenes with a psychedelic touch. Shop our favorite new releases below, but be quick, they're likely to be sold out.

If you're facing a mid-winter wardrobe crisis or are one of those people who finds a little workout motivation through the addition of a new top or pair of perfect leggings , the new eight-piece from Athetas. Train collection is here to add a little variety to your activewear. The pieces, which start at $69, are made from an all-new high-performance fabric called PowerMove, which is made from post-consumer plastic bottles and took more than three years of research and development (with athletes and ordinary people) to get the perfect fit. and feel.

We're always here to make makeup a little easier, and Bobbi Browns cosmetics line Jones Road just launched the $88 New Classics Kit, five products that essentially work like a capsule collection. It contains the best eyeshadow in Smokey Brown, mascara, brow gel in clear and cool minty Cool Gloss in original, plus your shade preference for Jones Roads Mini Miracle Balm.

Just as we started to crave the summer sun, Glossiers added a new bronzer to their lineup, based on their best-selling Cloud Paint blush formula. The $22 Cloud Paint Bronzer is shimmer-free for an extra-natural look, and the gel-cream formula is sheer, making it easy to blend and layer.

The latest countertop garden from Aerogardens is here, and this one is a 2.0 version of the classic Harvest model. It was designed to look as good as it grows, thanks to hydroponic technology and a large growing tray that allows produce and plants to grow up to 12 inches tall. It also comes with a 15W full-spectrum LED light that has an automatic on-off timer and can help plants grow five times faster than they normally would in soil.

Rothys' new $158 addition to its bestselling Casual Clog line is a hemp version of the favorite made from recycled and renewable materials (146 single-use plastic bottles, to be exact). Available in three neutral colorways Flex, Coconut and Toffee, the clog features a plush footbed for good arch support and a durable, ribbed outsole for plenty of traction. Plus, they're machine washable when they need a refresh.

The Hill Houses spring collection is officially here, with a host of cozy nap dresses to layer with tights when the cold temperatures end and wear bare legged when the sun first rays. More than 20 new styles (and new takes on old favorites) have been added, along with five new prints, with results that include a $228 empire waist dress for more comfort, the deep V-neck The Georgia nap dress and more.

Nalgenes' latest water bottle collection doesn't involve the solid colors you know from your old bottle, prepare yourself for a psychedelic take on the brand's screw cap aesthetic. The new limited edition collection from Nalgenes is a botanical edition featuring three designs: mushrooms, flowers and ferns. Each $18 bottle has the brand's classic 32-ounce wide-mouth silhouette and is made with 50% recycled content. As always, they are dishwasher safe, BPA and BPS free and ultra lightweight.

Lululemon is here to help us tackle our busy days with the launch of its Cityverse sneaker, the brand's first-ever unisex shoe. At $138, it's available in women's and men's sizes ranging from Women's 5 to 12 and Men's 7 to 14, including half sizes (men's half sizes go up to 12.5). Features that will keep your feet happy include 3D molded support, excellent cushioning, and fantastic rubber traction on slippery, wet sidewalks. Also keep an eye out for other colors launching further down the line.

If you're looking for a way to change up your pasta nights, this new collaboration from Kendall Jenners 818 Tequila and Raos Homemade Sauces is here to give your spaghetti a south-border twist. Enter both brands' $50 Pasta alla Tequila Kit, which adds a tequila twist to your standard vodka pasta. The limited edition kit contains 818 Tequila Blanco, Raos homemade marinara sauce, 818-shaped pasta, a personalized tea towel and a homemade recipe card.

We all know that cats have their specific preferences, but if your feline is a discerning carnivore, he'll probably be a fan of the new Really Great Cat Food from Tuft and Paws, a stew-like wet food that's sold in a pack of six for $23 or pack of 24 for $69 (and is also available by subscription). The meticulously researched, protein-rich formula is made with cage-free chicken and rabbit to optimize your cat's digestion and hydration, keep their coat looking its best, and help prevent hairballs.