



Fashion and textile management Student Kaleb Spivey has been sewing for years, so he signed up for FTM 219 eager to see what pieces he could add to his portfolio. However, when he entered the fashion studio at Wilson College of Textiles, he quickly encountered an obstacle in his plans for the semester. I couldn't really use anything in the studio, at least not the sewing machines, because they didn't have anything but a pedal, says Spivey, who has no use of his legs. The junior from Greenville, North Carolina, sought advice from his instructor, Keysi Barrios. Barrios quickly contacted Sam Pearcetextile studio lab technician at Wilson College of Textiles. “I knew something had to be done because I wanted him to be with his classmates and have that interaction because it's a very special moment in the studio,” Pearce says. Pearce immediately began looking for ways to make the studio more accessible. After extensive research, she discovered MovingMood, a consultancy specializing in advising and training companies and institutions on accessibility and inclusive design. They offered a free 3D download of a foot pedal device that could be attached to sewing machines. Using 3D downloading, Pearce collaborated with graduate student Ethan Hill on the project Flexible factory to 3D print the necessary part. She then worked with a colleague Sort Seena skilled trades technician, to attach the part to the machine. The accessory allows the machine to be operated with a manual pedal device, replacing the conventional pedal. The device is fixed so that it can be moved sideways, ensuring that the machine can be used by people with or without disabilities. It's nice to be able to still go to class, talk to people and interact while working, not just sitting at home making clothes, Spivey says. Spivey has been able to help other students in the introductory class with basic sewing concepts since he spent time in the studio. He always knew he wanted to work in the fashion industry and was making clothes long before he came to NC State. After graduating, her goal is to create her own brand. I looked at it from a future perspective and how it can help other students after me, Spivey said. People don't necessarily think about things like that at first because they don't have to. It's great when people like me can tell them what's going on to help not only me but also future students. Spivey and Pearce hope this adaptation will be the first step toward creating studio spaces in the future that are accessible to students with diverse abilities. I try to be very inclusive in the spaces I operate and make sure everyone can have the same experience regardless of their access level or ability levels, says Pearce, I don't want to that there are obstacles to people's learning. This message was originally published in Wilson College of Textiles News.

