King Lear review Yal Farber's modern attire is incredibly vicious and extremely moving | Scene





Yesal Farber is known for the calm, ritualistic pace of her plays, having directed Shakespeare's most feverish tragedy, Macbeth, in two and a half hours, to critical dismay. But Farber found his natural home in King Lear with this dark, brooding, epic production. It still feels like more than three and a half hours, but once in its elements it brings to life every tragedy, from the collapse of King Lears to the boiling rivalry between sisters Goneril (Akiya Henry) and Regan (Faith Omole). ), and the subplot of one brother Edmund (Fra Fee) betraying another Edgar (Matthew Tennyson). We feel the slightest sadness, even that of Kent (Alec Newman), who remains faithful to Lear and witnesses his last moments. Staged in modern attire, it seems at first glance like a high-end TV mini-series; a drama of family and political machinations, of private and public power. Danny Sapanis Lear is polished, presidential, with an inscrutable gentleness as he invites his three daughters to publicly flatter themselves at what appears to be a political rally, with microphones, in front of an audience. But signs of volatility and mental turmoil quickly arise when Cordelia (Gloria Obianyo) refuses his command with an unexpected outburst of violence. Sisters Faith Omole, Gloria Obianyo and Akiya Henry. Photography: Marc Brenner This tension of violence is ingrained in the play, with characters mutilating and killing each other in sudden and visceral ways. Aside from the jaw-dropping scene involving Gloucester (Michael Gould), there's a shocking physicality here, from the nastiness of Edgar to the brutality of Regan and Goneril, although alongside it there's sex, both sensual and venal. Fee is a calculating villain and resists playing her role cartoonishly, while Regan and Goneril are played with enough complexity to make them ambitious alpha women with an open sexual appetite, who are ready to enter the competition for succession of their father. The Fool (Clarke Peters) is an observer, visibly gray a bit like Farber's witches in Macbeth and melancholic with wisdom. Sapani has a natural chemistry with him, and Lears' touching relationship with the fool drives his confrontation with nothingness that leads to his tragic downfall. The health scene isn't ancient, but Lears' world definitely feels like it's been shaken to its core. He is drawn as a homeless man in a charred Beckettian landscape with disused tires and gravel underfoot. He is shirtless, shoeless, naked in his underwear, the kind of man you might see in a corner of a park, with plastic wrapped around him for warmth. Touching relationship Sapani with Clarke Peters in the role of the Fool. Photography: Marc Brenner Merle Hensels' set is generally a marvel, the storm creating movement with chains swinging along the back wall and violinists rolling across the floor as they play. Light floods the stage at times, and cuts through the darkness with torchlight at others (design by Lee Curran), while the sound is just as striking, blending heavy, modern bass with violin notes which hover before becoming big auditory rumbles (its design by Peter Rice with composition by Max Perryment). Obianyo, meanwhile, brings both soul and steel to Cordelia as she sometimes sings her lines. Most tragic is Sapanis Lear, trembling with rage one minute and trembling the next, miserable in the heather, abject in a hospital gown when he finds Cordelia, and human to the end. This is an extremely moving performance, among the most tragic King Lears I have seen. At the Almeida Theatre, Londonuntil March 30

