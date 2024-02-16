40 years of London Fashion Week: behind the scenes with the women who started it

In 1984, London Fashion Week was held in a Kensington car park. 40 years later, it is at the top of every fashionista's agenda. We talk to the women behind this global sensation and also look at what's changed over the past four decades.

The very first edition of London Fashion Week took place in a tent in a Kensington car park in 1984 – the newly formed British Fashion Council was organizing a brand new three-day event dedicated to British designers.

PR legend Lynne Franks – who founded her own agency at 21 – was one of the masterminds behind London Fashion Week.

The creators were young, fresh out of art school with big dreams, they were great talents with very little support, Franks tells Euronews Culture.

New York Fashion Week had been in business since 1943, while Milans was launched in 1958 and Paris in 1973. London was in some ways catching up – but was also rebellious itself – which meant doing things its own way.

While Italian and French designers were making huge amounts of money from accessories, perfumes and licensing, we weren't there yet: many British designers were making just enough money for their next collections, says Franks.

Fashion remains a vital part of the UK economy today, with women's clothing raking in around 37 billion (31.9 billion) and men's clothing around 18 billion (15.6 billion) in 2023.

Even Thatcher got involved

Lynne Frank's persuasive skills led her to convince businessman Mohan Murjani to support the first edition of LFW. With a budget of around 23,000 (20,000), his team got to work.

We managed to organize the event in about six months – from the idea to finding the right people, location and raising money, Franks tells Euronews Culture.

The first edition was a success and even the British establishment followed suit. Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher hosted a reception for young designers at Number 10 Downing Street.

A landmark moment for British fashion – but also a fashion statement moment – with designer Katherine Hamnett wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with an anti-nuclear missile message to meet Margaret Thatcher.

Despite this warm welcome – with celebrities and royals starting to wear British designer clothes and attend LFW – designers have also faced hostility.

The British press wrote things that didn't support British designers and most of the criticism was based on the fact that they didn't have the same budget as European designers, Franks explains. To remedy this, she created a press committee with a team of journalists who would support British designers, alongside former Vogue editor-in-chief Liz Tilberis.

To reinvent oneself

Even though the woman behind it all – Lynne Franks – is no longer involved with London Fashion Week, she has had time to think about it all. Forty years after this first fashion week, she believes that only one thing is essential to the survival of the event.

Sustainability wasn't something I thought about at the time, it was more about having fun and getting designers to stay in business. I've never said this to anyone before, but I sometimes wonder how relevant Fashion Week is today. My main focus now is on how we can make things new. Do we need so many collections?

The first creators

Betty Jackson – an acclaimed member of British fashion royalty – attended the inaugural London Fashion Week alongside John Galliano.

Jackson had already begun to establish herself as a designer, known for clothing that incorporated illustrations and prints that she paired with hats and flats.

For a long time, London fashion and British designers weren't taken seriously. People came to London and got their ideas, but went to Paris and Milan to spend money. Many of us young British designers were new to the game and didn't have huge industry backers, says Jackson.

For Jackson, the 1980s and the advent of London Fashion Week marked a turning point. American investors were becoming more interested in young British designers – and they had large sums of money to invest.

She remembers that first show in 1984, it was really packed, we did all that before the Internet, before cell phones. So if you wanted to see what was happening, you had to be there.

Jackson is still excited about London Fashion Week, saying it was an exciting time. And it's even more exciting now.

When influencers were at the forefront of LFW

One of the big changes to LFW since its inception has been the advent of social media, which began to take off from 2010. The hold that fashion editors and journalists once had on setting trends and the choice of creators who would be propelled to glory has weakened.

Some of the exclusivity of London Fashion Week has disappeared with digital media – but that also means that influencers have democratized fashion in a way,” says Caroline Stevenson, director of the fashion studies program at London College of Fashion UAL.

“If more people come to the show, that means there's a more diverse pool of people who are critical of fashion and interested in it. There's going to be more pressure on the fashion industry to respond to these people, Stevenson analyzes.

Young British designers go abroad

During last season's autumn/winter fashion week, a number of Britain's hottest emerging designers – including SS Daley, Robyn Lynch and Dilara Findikolu – failed to stage shows. They cited the costs of putting on a show as a major factor weighing on this decision.

London Fashion Week is becoming more and more professional, which creates the risk of missing out on talent because young people simply cannot afford to attend. It's too expensive for young designers to have spaces or set up their own studio, Stevenson says.

“Brexit has led to a growing number of young people going abroad, due to the cost of doing business and new trade laws making things more complicated. They may be training in London, but a large proportion of their companies are overseas and they will return right after for the LFW shows, according to Stevenson.