In the City: Dress for Success Empowers OKC Women





Listen to this article Listen to this article To understand the good that Dress for Success does to empower women, just walk through its 5,500-square-foot local headquarters in downtown Oklahoma City, with its bright and cheerful clothing showroom, its center career and much more. The local chapter of the international nonprofit moved into its headquarters in 2020 just months after a fire destroyed another facility, thanks to the efforts of the community, including the architectural firm, engineering and design of Oklahoma City, Guernsey, who provided the interior design work pro bono. Last week, Guernsey welcomed members of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) to tour the space, which resembles a retail boutique, with space for the other services that Dress for Success offers to its clients: CV creation, technological assistance and style. to help them dress professionally for interviews and beyond. Thanks to community donations, clothing, shoes and accessories are free for women in the program, many of whom have overcome difficult situations like incarceration or domestic violence and are ready to work after being recommended by others agencies. I also loved seeing the happy spaces, like an accessories area with a purple neon sign reading You're Never Completely Dressed Without a Smile, quoting the musical Annie. It's just been a blessing to really see everything come to life. said Melissa Baez, director of professional development and programs for Oklahoma City Dress for Success, in an interview, adding that it made her happy to be part of such a supportive community. I've loved building relationships with our women and seeing how far they go in life, and it gives me a lot of hope. Dress for Success's story of resilience after overcoming the fire reflects the resilience its clients face on their path out of poverty to employment and self-sufficiency. The organization served more than 300 women last year. Kristen Check, the interior designer for Guernsey Projects, said she enjoyed working with the people involved. They're really just focused on helping women and uplifting them, and so I love that mission, she said, noting that the design team focused on making the headquarters an encouraging space which allows them to focus on serving customers. To get involved, people can volunteer on site or donate interview-appropriate clothing. Donation days are the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit dressforsuccess.org/oklahomacity. Wicked The popular musical Wicked, which bills itself as the untold true story of the Witches of Oz, opens Wednesday at the Civic Center Music Hall and runs through March 10. OKC Broadway brings the national touring production to Oklahoma City. The show debuted on Broadway in 2003, with Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Kristen Chenoweth from Oklahoma originating the role of Glinda. I saw it at the Civic Center in 2013 and can't wait to see it again, with songs like the hit Defying Gravity and a plot that explores the classic story of The Wizard of Oz from the witches' perspective. For more information, visit okcbroadway.com. Do you have an idea, article or event for On the Town? E-mail [email protected].

