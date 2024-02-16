Fashion
Zendaya's looks are the best part of the Dune 2 press tour
THE Dune: part two The cast may have had a rough time during the film's press tour, but thank goodness Zendaya is here to make things right. Fans had high expectations from the fashion at the numerous press events, and it did not fail to satisfy them. In fact, she may have just worn her best outfit to the film's world premiere in London on Thursday.
The actress stunned fans by wearing metallic armor that covered her butt and chest. That's wonderful; she looked like a futuristic space goddess coming down just to grace us with her presence for the movie. Zendaya wore the original fembot costume from Manfred Thierry Mugler Haute Couture collection fall 1995as confirmed by her stylist Law Roach.
The futuristic metallic looks were a perfect fit for the premiere of Denis Villeneuves' sci-fi film, which is scheduled for release in the United States on March 1. Brooklyn Museums Exhibition Thierry Mugler: Couturissime salutes French designer Mugler as one of the most daring and innovative designers of the late 20th century. The costume is both a piece of history and a vision of the future.
Zendaya's fashion has become a central facet of her personality and appeal as a celebrity. He's the kind of star who can transform Paris Fashion Week turned upside down simply by changing your hairstyle. A moment like arriving at a show can become a fixation of fans around the world as people document its hold on the the fashion world in general. Over time, she established herself by wearing inventive looks which set her apart among her peers who themselves have a refined taste in fashion.
Now the Dune: part two The press tour became a giant vehicle to facilitate some of Zendaya's most iconic looks as she transformed routine events into an opportunity to set a new bar for celebrity fashion. At the London premiere, she wore not one but two Mugler looks and donned a elegant floor length black dress the same night. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton set with crumpled gold fabrics in Paris and an elegant piece with cascading fabrics in Mexico. At another time, she wore an entire garment 3D printed corkscrew dress for a photo shoot. Every red carpet has been a treat to behold and, after that, it's no wonder Zendaya is joining Vogues Anna Wintour as one of co-chairs of this year's Met Gala.
Almost every outfit had fans buzzing as people shared and praised her outfits on social media. However, the metallic jumpsuit has taken on a new fervor and become almost staple on my own social media feeds. She wore the costume yesterday, and now, simple videos showing the actress in the costume can already rack up over 800,000 views on TikTok. On the fan side, the look comes from inspired fans has discuss their obsession with the star: Someone has already created a fan editing using footage of her in the costume, to Beyoncé's song, Alien Superstar.
It was a treat to see every look from the tour. The only question that remains now is whether the actress will be able to top this look.
