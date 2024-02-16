Yes to vet clothing





Emily Liu/The Sun

Brides-to-be could choose from up to 100 wedding dresses at the Camden County Boathouse during this county pageant day. The Camden County Boathouse was transformed into a wedding dress boutique on Feb. 13, when veteran and first responder brides-to-be could “say yes to the dress” at no charge. This was the county's second veterans' wedding dress competition; the first occurred in 2019, after a major retailer donated more than 500 new dresses to veteran family members and first responders. County Commissioner Melinda Kane noted that “the response was overwhelming” for this first event. “We still had some brand new, properly stored dresses left over from five years ago, and we thought it was time to see if there were any military families who would be up for a wedding,” he said. she adds. “(We) had the opportunity to pick up one of these beautiful robes, save some money and feel the appreciation that Camden County has for all those who have served.” On one side of the boathouse, more than 100 dresses were displayed in rows and organized by sizes. Different styles to choose from included mermaid dresses and ball gowns, and each bride-to-be was escorted by a county volunteer during the selection process. The other side of the boathouse became an assembly area. The hope was that no bride would leave empty-handed. “The percentage of those who have served in our country is very low, especially among women,” Kane explained, adding that the clothing event allows participants “to be recognized as someone who has given back to our country and being treated like a princess and having a wonderful shopping experience. Bride-to-be Brittany Wright expressed her gratitude for the gift from the county. “I'm really happy and grateful that they have dresses to donate because I'm on a budget,” admitted the Franklinville resident, who is engaged to a retired Air Force veteran. “…It was easy. Everyone has been very helpful here. The average cost of donated dresses was about $2,000, according to the county. But the decline in donations could mean this month's giveaway will be the last. Nonetheless, upcoming activities to celebrate women veterans will include the Empower Her, Camden County Women Veterans event on Sunday, March 10, at the Collingswood Ballroom. The free county-sponsored event is a collaboration with the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center and the Camden County Veterans Advisory Committee. Hours will be from noon to 3 p.m. “This is a luncheon and panel discussion just for women veterans who have served,” Kane noted. “The hope is simply to bring recognition. When you talk to women who have served, very often the perception is that if they pull into a veterans parking spot and get out of the car, the perception is that she is the wife and that might It might not be the woman who served. Topics covered at the March event will include mental and women's health, trauma experienced in the military and self-care. It is open to veterans, their spouses and family members who are interested in learning more about the experience of women in the military. Registration is required at https://sparkcreative.wufoo.com/forms/pe3dyz0j7d2i0/.

