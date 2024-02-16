5 Big Menswear Trends from New York Fashion Week FW24

The New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 shows are officially over and visitors from across the fashion world have already landed in London to tour England's capitals. With more than 65 names on the calendar, including stalwarts Willy Chavarria, Eckhaus Latta and Laquan Smith, as well as newcomers including Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Jane Wade and Colleen Allen, the fashion show showcased what's to come on industry shelves next season. .

This time, the New York shows focused on men's fashion with a number of striking trends. Protective fashion pieces, like body armor and helmets, permeated the runways of Jane Wade, PUMA and Helmut Lang, while designers like LUAR, Ludovic de Saint Sernin and LaQuan Smith championed see-through shirts. Many shows were calm in nature, and eventually the shining stars trend became a practical piece of clothing for several brands. Structured cuts also defined much of eveningwear, led by Chavarria and Thom Browne, while ties became cool and casual, en masse.

Below, Hypebeast rounded up five of the biggest menswear trends from New York Fashion Week FW24.

Protection methods

Many New York designers put safety at the forefront in their fall 2024 collections, with ready-to-wear silhouettes and accessories designed to protect the human body.

Most notably, Peter Do's second Helmut Lang collection, entitled Protection vs. Projection, was defined by an abundance of key design details intended to hide their wearers from dangers. The vests, jackets and pants were made with a new bubble silk textile that included bulletproof reinforcements. Wool coats and padded nylon down jackets used precautionary head coverings that, as Do noted in his collection notes with a light bullet, did not spoil the hair. The knits were filled with padding, much like that of an astronaut's suit.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin's models, for their part, carried different shapes of daggers in their hands. Several ensembles from Paris-based designers included tightly tied leather helmets that were wrapped tightly around their wearers' heads and faces, while others were protected by BDSM-inspired harnesses.

PUMA took the sportswear approach, releasing boulder-sized bowling bags and face-protecting sunglasses. Additionally, the brand offered a number of body-covering silhouettes that closed just below the nose and wrapped comfortably around the head. The main event, however, was the biker helmets, which played a real role on the road.

Willy Chavarria's collection, titled Safe From Harm, protected several looks with veils, while much of his pieces took a more figurative approach to the danger-defying aesthetic. Jane Wade also contributed to this trend, with a number of skull-grabbing helmets and bulky helmets.

Clearly, New York's fashion designers are ready to take on whatever threats face the city's streets.

Transparent shirt

The sheer shirt has slowly but surely become a menswear staple over the past few seasons. For fall 2024, several New York Fashion Week shows were full of liberating silhouettes in different variations, but the common thread among them all was their ability to highlight the male silhouette with formality.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin's collection included a number of sheer halter tops decorated with Robert Mapplethorpe's famous flowers, as well as deep-necked long sleeves and similarly inspired decals. The designer's goal with this line was to “empower others to feel free,” and these pieces did a great job of showcasing that feeling.

Meanwhile, on the LUAR runway, men's sheer tops had animalistic personalities, adopting cheetah stripes on their black fronts. The silhouettes came in different forms, including long-sleeve, high-neck tops layered over an inner chest covering and dressier button-down iterations.

LaQuan Smith also played with the sheer shirt silhouette, having done so last season in his first men's looks. This time, it was an elegant attitude that imposed his interpretation of the trend, which included a barely buttoned formal shirt and a thin scarf tied around the neck.

Willy Chavarria offered a sportier version of the sheer top, using the exposed garment as an underlayer for a sports tracksuit. The look was styled with a massive gold cross-shaped chain.

This week's shows saw designers predict that their male clientele would often opt for more outrageous creations, despite next season's colder weather.

Convenient portability

With this season's shows winding down, many are wondering: Is New York Fashion Week dying? Regardless of whether the statement is true or not, this season has been a bit quieter. But the appropriate observation doesn't have to be as shocking as the supposed end of NYFW. But rather by looking at how styles evolve to reflect the times. With this in mind, practical wearability has emerged at the forefront of this season's top trends.

Although calmer in stature, the collection harbors a greater sense of wearability, as consumers opt for functional, versatile pieces that can both fit in their closets and be adapted to everyday moments. Peter Dos Helmut Lang revealed a continued commitment to tailoring and clean, minimalist styles. However, it has been enhanced with contemporary cuts, remixed lines and design details from the Helmut Lang archives for a lively touch.

Where Do delved into everyday minimalism, Tommy Hilfiger revealed his love for his staple American prep styles through college uniforms and some of his classic '90s silhouettes. But overall, the typically laptops have dominated, notably with brands like Coach, Sandy Liang and even Frances Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Structured sewing

Today, sewing is by no means new. But in recent years, we've seen a comeback that mixes classic silhouettes with evolving sartorial notes. Therefore, instead of being reinvented, the theme of couture continues to take on a new character, season after season. This time around, structured fits have surfaced, prompting oversized and relaxed silhouettes to move.

One of the key names in style this season is Willy Chavarria, whose suits, blazers and overcoats danced with broad, pointed shoulders, wide lapels and relatively cinched waists. LaQuan Smith insisted on the same as his office and evening chic came to life with sleeker, sexy silhouettes.

The category would be remiss without mentioning Thom Browne, whose whimsical creations seamlessly blended elements of precise design and mysticism. Even with looks with layered and restructured constructions, the tailoring was always perfectly cut and intentional in its identity.

The tie

Although the tie has been a staple accessory for centuries, contemporary culture has lost its importance with the proliferation of casual styles. Even when suits are involved, many now choose to forgo the tie altogether for a calmer professional look. But because the tie has been around for so long, there's no way it's going to disappear completely. As such, it is returning to the limelight as individuals and brands in general play with the main accessory once again.

This season, the tie, both in its classic form and in its softer counterparts (like pussy bows), has graced the runway and NYFW presentations. Whether styled traditionally or with contemporary charm, the tie covered a range of brands including Tanner Fletcher, Thom Browne, LUAR, Wiederhoeft, House of Aama and Tommy Hilfiger.