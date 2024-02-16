Thom Browne wants to put men in minidresses: “It looks good”





During our pre-show interview, I asked the designer about The Raven, his recently acquired rambling estate, and whether NYFW needed more oversight. And of course, I asked him about his boldest male silhouette yet. He responded as if it was the most obvious thing in the world. It's a ridiculously short mini dress for a man, which looks good, he said. It looks good. GQ: Gender isn't a very difficult idea in your work, and recently you've gone even further. Gender fluid isn't exactly the right term, it's more about playing with archetypes of women's clothing on men, and vice versa. Thom Browne: It started with the Spring-Summer 2018 Fashion Show in Paris. And from there it was really about creating interesting ideas and pitching them to either a man or a woman. This season, let's see, I'm putting men in unrealistically broad-shouldered tops and crippling hobbled skirts. So it's really about taking interesting ideas from the past and bringing them to today, putting them on a man or a woman and making them relevant. for today. Especially because the world we live in is so different. Guys and girls, they don't always want to see specifically men's clothing or women's clothing. With my shows, I just want them to see ideas that can be worn by both a man and a woman. Courtesy of Thom Browne / Corey Tenold This season, many men's designers in particular have been thinking about wearability and trying to find a balance between introducing new ideas, while still offering plenty of products that men will want to buy and wear six months from now. What exactly do you think about portability? I veer, especially in shows, more towards the conceptual. The ideas are more important, and then the portability comes from the ideas that I show. But you see real ideas that are more understandable in this show. I want, sometimes wrongly, to play to open people's eyes more than to show them what they can wear. But you will see that there is also reality in the collection. So it's a good mix of interesting, understandable ideas and then more interesting conceptual ideas. It's also very black and white. Everything is black and white in the story of The Raven. Tell me about the poem’s inclusion in the collection. I think that as an American designer, whether I'm showing here in New York or in Paris, it's important to show the American sensibility in what I do, whether it's the reference of the show or if it's a reference in the details of the clothes. . Edgar Allan Poe is an iconic American author, and I also thought the mood of the poem was good, so I wanted to play with that mood.

