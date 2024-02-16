How to dress like Jacob Elordi





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. There is a lot well-dressed guys, but Jacob Elordi's style is different. For what? Because you can probably achieve it too. THE Salt burn The star achieved a mix of casual and classic style that many of us crave in a world where dress codes are rapidly changing. Elordi's outfits aren't too loud—they'd be perfect as a date or office outfit for a normal guy—and, if you know where to look, they can be recreated quite easily (usually on a budget). In other words, Elordi's looks are surprisingly easy to pull off, even if you're not a 6'5 inch movie star. Jacob Elordi Style Guide Below, we've put together a comprehensive Jacob Elordi style guide to help you achieve some of the Australian actor's best recent looks. Our team of shopping experts analyzed Elordi's hottest outfits and found pieces similar to the ones he's wearing that you can shop online now. Plus, since most of Elordi's best looks are understated, you don't need to recreate these outfits. Exactly as he wears them. Use it as a guide to fill gaps in your wardrobe or try a statement piece you wouldn't normally reach for. At a glance: Elordi style staples Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image During a recent talk show appearance, Elordi showed off what we think is one of her best outfits yet: loose jeans with a vintage finish, a chunky polo sweater, and black lace-up boots. It’s masterfully simple, with each element having a certain weight. You'll notice that lace-up boots and classic, loose-fitting blue jeans are recurring features of Elordi's outfits, so don't hesitate to grab them if you don't already have them. As for the top, you can put your own spin on it – just about any statement-making polo sweater will do. Everlane Abercrombie & Fitch Dr Martens Levi's Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Getty Images Elordi is a big fan of small designer bags (in fact, don't be afraid to call it a handbag). Seen here, in classic Jacob Elordi urban style, it shows the power of a small Grail bag, pairing it (once again) with great jeans, a lightweight top and accessories including a corduroy bucket hat. Madewell Todd Snyder Kangol Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Getty Images While promoting Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival, like Jacob Elordi, he drew heavily on 70s inspiration for a fantastic formal cut. The black shirt is a sexy departure that we're happy to see again, and the lightweight suit takes the dressy edge down slightly. Amazon Cetaire Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ Getty Images for GQ At last year's GQ Men of the Year party, the Elordis proved once again that the '70s work really well when it comes to dressing. He wears a vintage-inspired yellow shirt (again, he knows yellow is his color) and a slightly oversized pinstripe suit. Sense Sense Todd Snyder Sense Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Elordi had another 10/10 outfit for his first gig as host of Saturday Night Live. He was wearing what appears to be the same jeans he wore in the first image in this listing, paired with a power red sweater with a capital P from The Elder Statesman over a white t-shirt. Net to wear Everlane

