“I love fashion, but I am not a fashion victim”
Growing up, I can't really say if I was style conscious or not. I just tried to copy my father. We all do it, don't we? Whether he was wearing jeans, a tracksuit, whatever, he always looked impeccable. He always had the latest news, I don't know where he got them from but he had he.
I like the way Japanese people dress. I like the atmosphere, the freshness. Japanese brands always have something you've never seen before. I grew up watching manga and I love the culture, the food.
Maybe for some of my games the beard wasn't correct or the fade wasn't great. But now, when you see players going to a match, it seems like they get a haircut every day! When they arrive at the match, it is very important for them to make a statement. For us, at the time, not so much.
In the suburbs [France]we love our hoodies, our tracksuits, our sneakers. We mixed suits with sneakers for a very for a long time, something we've been doing in the suburbs forever.
I don't understand who came up with the rules. Wear what you want, feel good about yourself. People will love it, laugh at it, hate it, but ultimately, they will. You I like this? Sometimes you have to respect certain codes: you don't go to a wedding in a tracksuit. But aside from that, who says you have to dress a certain way?
When MTV was big, I listened to hip-hopso everyone in my neighborhood wanted a pair of Timberlands [boots]. That was the thing. If you had a pair of Timberlands or a Starter jacket, then you had it made. So the first paycheck I got, I went and got a pair.
In 1998, when we won the World Cup, it elevated us [French players] at another level. So, whatever Zizou [Zinedine Zidane] wore, people wanted to wear the same thing.
I don't have a stylist. A lot of guys are told what to wear, how to wear it, what time I don't want that. My mother chose my clothes in the morning. So I couldn't wait for the day when I could do it myself, alone!
A costume isn't always great. For me, on the bench [as a manager], I need to feel comfortable in order to lead my team. You have a guy like [Jrgen] Klopp, still in a tracksuit. This doesn't change anything [managerial] style, make him more or less successful. But when you earnpeople will say: “he seems nice
I like to wear watches that I can wear with everything tracksuits, suits that you don't need to change. You will know what [my watch] that's if you know what it is but you won't know it from three blocks away. It's not, let's say, in front of you.
I always thought I had to look a certain way on the field not really. I don't dress for others, I dress for myself and people were always talking about socks above the knees. I was the first to do it in England, but I got it from [Monaco teammate] Sonny Anderson. I just thought it looked cool. Then when I came to England, people called me a ballet dancer
I like the Drle collection from Monsieurs Not From Paris Madame. It's a little weird because I'm from the suburbs, and when you grow up, people let you know you're from the suburbs. So when people say Hey Thierry, you're from Paris, I say No, no, no, I'm not from Paris, Madam. It’s something that we suburbanites have kept with us.
I always tell people: I love fashion, but I'm not a fashion victim. I know what I like, but I'm not going to buy something because I need have it for a trend.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
