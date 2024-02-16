Metrosexuals, low-rise jeans and other takeaways from New York Fashion Week





Other creators have addressed world weariness, focusing on the notion of protection in its various forms. At Peter Dos Helmut Lang, models were swathed in hooded parkas, zippered balaclavas and silk garments that looked like bubble wrap, while the show notes offered a credo of sorts: The way we live determines the way we dress. The way we dress is the way we equip ourselves. How we equip ourselves is how we protect ourselves. Meanwhile, Willy Chavarria's show began with a short film titled Safe from dangerwhich he named after the 1991 song Massive Attack. I didn't want to do something that would distract from the shit we all live in. [in], Chavarria told me backstage. We have fucking wars, horrible politics, so much bullshit that I wanted to make a film that acknowledged how we all feel. The clip, which features model Paloma Elsesser and several of the designer's other muses, ended with a collective, cathartic dance. Out Albert Urso/Getty Images the hill road Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images Women's clothing, Women's clothing Still, Chavarria is the firecracker designer who won the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year award last fall, even though his designs were most famously worn by Billie Eilish, who sported a schoolboy blazer exaggerated and skirt-like khaki shorts at the last Golden Globes. month. (Billie, she buys, which is great because a lot of people want it for free, the creator told WWD.) This season, Chavarria launched women's clothing, although it's a concept he takes lightly. Women's clothing, women's clothing, Chavarria laughed, narrowing her eyes playfully. What is a woman, what is a man? Today was my gender reveal and I always I do not know what it is. He admitted that stores can still have a men's floor and a women's floor. But clothes are still clothes. They are asexual. On his runway, models of all stripes (Willy regularly boasts some of NYFW's hottest castings) wore variations of quilted leather jackets, navel-length pleated pants and exaggerated suits. At Luar, the avatar of Lopez's latest collection was the metrosexual, as men who engage in the heterosexual practice of dressing well, cleaning well, and having good taste (and who have, incidentally, supported publications like Gentlemen Quarterly for decades). Think: sheer shirts, skinny jeans, and full ensembles. For Lopez, metrosexuality once served as a kind of protection, a layer now lost between how he once presented himself and who he always was. To me, metrosexual was like this word that a lot of gay and lesbian people used growing up in a time when you couldn't say [gay], said Lopez. I would say it all the time. Like, Yo, metrosexual Rauls. He's not gay. That doesn't mean we've completely escaped its strange heteronormative programming, he adds. I have house girls who say, I think my man is gay because he grooms himself and does so much in the bathroom. I'm like, but you're doing this because they tell you only gay men do this and that's not true. There are men who like to look good and why can't you let them live? This is not unrelated: just months after the archetypal man Travis Kelce, confusing I wore a pair of crushed velvet Collina Strada pants en route to a game, brand designer Hillary Taymour clowned the notion of Meathead style: sweaty models paraded in candy-colored plaid shirts with exaggerated muscle padding and lace ruffled boxers, curling dumbbells made from gourds, and (in one case) hoisting a real, real object baby on one hip. In a world of men who believe that might is right, we read in the show notes, at Collina Strada we believe that woman is a flex.

