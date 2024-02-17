Fashion
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Incredible Sculpted Legs in a Mini Dress in Sizzling BTS Photos from Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa Premiere
Beyoncé looked incredible in a mini dress in behind-the-scenes photos at the New York premiere of Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa on Thursday.
The 42-year-old superstar – who recently released two country tracks – wowed in a long-sleeved, striped dress that exposed her sculpted legs at the film premiere.
The Break My Soul singer's outfit featured a built-in shawl and she also wore a corset that matched the colors of her outfit underneath her outerwear.
The Grammy Award-winning singer donned a pair of high heels to match her outfit.
The artist accessorized with a chic leather handbag and a pair of wide-framed sunglasses at the event.
She also included a snap of her posing with her husband, Jay-Z, her mother Tina Lawson, and her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, who starred in the upcoming thriller.
The hit singer – whose fan base recently edited a country music station's playlist – added a short message in the caption of her post that read: “He's my best friend!” They `re my best friend !!!!! I am so proud of you Kelly.
Beyoncé also donned a large black fur coat as she posed for a photo with her mother and former bandmate.
Jay-Z, 54, kept it classy in a dark gray patterned suit at the premiere, during which he also wore a large black beanie.
The singer's appearance at the event came just days after the release of her two new singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages.
The tracks were released as a surprise following the airing of Beyoncé's Super Bowl commercial for Verizon, in which she revealed that she planned to share new music with her fans.
Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, which marked the singer's first foray into country music since the release of her track Daddy Lessons in 2016, received a positive response from critics and longtime fans of the 'songwriter.
A large portion of Beyoncé's fans have speculated that the tracks will be included in her upcoming eighth studio album, titled Renaissance Act II.
The record will follow Renaissance, released in 2022, and is the second part of the songwriter's Renaissance album trilogy.
The singer's seventh album met with critical and commercial success and received a nomination for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
Renaissance Act II is currently scheduled for release on March 29.
