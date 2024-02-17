Lewisville educator on leave after Libs of TikTok post shows him in spirit day attire





A Lewisville ISD staff member has been placed on administrative leave after a prominent right-wing social media account posted a video of him at school wearing a pink dress with matching boots and hat. This is a true teacher at @LewisvilleISD, the post read. How is this acceptable?! Students defended the Hebron High School educator with a petition saying he was dressed for Spirit Day. District officials placed the man on leave Thursday after learning of the video, which had been viewed more than 4.3 million times as of Friday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter. The education laboratory Get our in-depth coverage of education issues and stories affecting North Texans. It would be natural for our families to have questions about this situation, but because this is a personnel matter currently under review, the district cannot share any additional information, Superintendent Amy Boughton said in a letter campus-wide electronics. The staff member could not be reached for comment. The district received complaints after TikTok liberals, who have more than 2.8 million followers and are known for spreading anti-LGBTQ sentiment, posted the video on Valentine's Day. The post asked if it was acceptable for an educator to dress up as a woman and dress in drag at school. It is our standard procedure to place a staff member on leave when we review concerns shared with the campus, Lewisville spokeswoman Amanda Brim said. The video was also widely shared on other platforms. TikTok Libs posted images in response to the initial video that appeared to be several years old. Other X users flooded the Lewisville ISD account with the video and other photos. More than 1,500 people have signed an agreement online petition to bring the teacher off administrative leave, adding that he was dressed for spirit day. He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job, the petition states. He has been an inspiration to many students and has created a space where everyone can feel valued and safe. The DMN Education Lab deepens coverage and conversation on pressing education issues critical to the future of North Texas. The DMN Education Lab is a community-funded journalism initiative, with support from Bobby and Lottye Lyle, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, Garrett and Cecilia Boone, The Meadows Foundation, The Murrell Foundation, Solutions. Journalism Network, Southern Methodist University, Sydney Smith Hicks and University of Texas at Dallas. The Dallas Morning News maintains full editorial control of Education Labs' journalism.

