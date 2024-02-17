Women's Lacrosse Scores First Win of 2024 in Huge Fashion Against FDU





Next game: Villanova University 02/21/2024 | 15:00 February 21 (Wednesday) / 3:00 p.m. Villanova University History TEANECK, NJ Explorers women's lacrosse earned the first victory of the 2024 season in a 19-10 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Friday afternoon. Katie Johnson led the way with six goals for La Salle. Follow @LaSalleLacrosse on X and @lasallelacrosse on Instagram for team updates and content. HOW DID IT HAPPEN: La Salle started off in a dazzling tone from the first minutes of the match. The first goal of the season goes to Mackenzie Click less than a minute after the start of the contest.

Katie Johnson followed that goal with one of his own. Johnson completed a pass from Sam Klein to put La Salle in the lead 2-0.

From there, the first quarter was all FDU. The Knights tied the game at 8:36, then scored four more after that.

Riley Eaton added two goals for the Knights during the six-goal streak, before the Explorers responded with 14 seconds left in the first period, thanks to Click.

The Explorers would start game two with a score of 3-6, but Alana Lathan and Click teamed up to give La Salle a fourth goal. Lathan contributed to Click's third goal of the game.

As the second half began, the Knights continued to respond to any goal scored by the Explorers. Gina D'Angelo in his first match with La Salle, would score his first goal and make the score 6-7.

The FDU would respond once again before Ellen Stickney would tie the match at eight goals apiece. The Knights added one more goal, but Johnson equalized nine moments later.

would tie the match at eight goals apiece. The Knights added one more goal, but Johnson equalized nine moments later. From there, the Explorers exploded to score two quick goals to end the half. A free position attempt by Lathan was successful with 20 seconds remaining. On the subsequent draft control, Maddie Henderson would gain possession and take it up the field for another goal and an 11-9 halftime lead.

To start the third, the Explorers made a change in goal, inserting a freshman Brooke Nelson between the pipes for his first collegiate action. The Explorer offense didn't take a break in the third, scoring right out of the gate. D'Angelo added to the goal total to make the score 12-9.

Goals from Lathan and Click came midway through the frame, both adding to their multi-goal day. Johnson closed out a four-goal third quarter in the fifth minute as the Explorer defense held FDU scoreless.

Johnson wouldn't be done scoring, however, as the junior added three more goals in the final period of play to make it a career day for the New York forward. Lathan also scored another goal in the fourth, his fourth of the day. INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Explorers earn the team's first victory since April 16, 2022 against the George Mason Patriots.

Today marks the most goals scored for women's lacrosse in a game since the 2021 season. La Salle dominated Saint Joseph's 20-14 on April 25, 2021.

Katie Johnson had a career day against FDU. She scored the most goals (6), made the most shots (8), most shots on goal (7) and most points (8) in a game in her career.

Five different Explorers played multi-goal matches today. Johnson (6), Click (4), Lathan (4), Stickney (2) and D'Angelo (2).

Lathan scored a career-high four goals with La Salle today and had three assists, which was tied for the team lead on the day.

The Blue & Gold had a solid command in the draw control category today with a 22-10 advantage. At one point, they won 12 consecutive draw controls, with Click winning 15 herself.

Nelson had a strong performance in his first collegiate game today, saving five shots and allowing just two goals. FOLLOWING: The Explorers will return to McCarthy Stadium next Wednesday, February 21. st for a 3 p.m. game with cross-town rival Villanova.

for a 3 p.m. game with cross-town rival Villanova. The match can be followed through the Live Stats broadcast.

