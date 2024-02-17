The Stunning Fashion Moments From Zendaya's 'Dune' Press Tour





Photo : Samir Hussein / Contributor ( Getty Images ) , Marc Piasecki / Contributor ( Getty Images ) , Media and Media / Contributor ( Getty Images ) THE Dune: part two the promo tour is underway and Zendaya Coleman isn't playing the game when it comes to serving up the world's looks! Since 2021, release date of the first Dune, Law Roach was by his side to dig up archival pieces, fresh off-the-runway looks and much more. Here are all the looks she's worn over the years to promote the Dune franchise. 2 / 18 78th Venice International Film Festival – September 2021 78th Venice International Film Festival – September 2021 Photo : Daniele Venturelli / Contributor ( Getty Images ) 3 / 18 78th Venice International Film Festival – September 2021 78th Venice International Film Festival – September 2021 Photo : Daniele Venturelli / Contributor ( Getty Images ) The Euphoria star showed off some leg wearing this Balmain dress, Bulgari jewelry and Louboutin heels. 4 / 18 Dune Photocall in Paris – September 2021 Dune Photocall in Paris – September 2021 Photo : LUCAS BARIOULET / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Zendaya rocked that Bottega Veneta Dress from the fall 2021 collection for a Dune Photocall. 5 / 18 Dune Photocall in Paris – September 2021 Dune Photocall in Paris – September 2021 Photo : Kristy Sparow/Stringeuse ( Getty Images ) 6 / 18 Annual Women in Films Awards Ceremony – October 2021 Annual Women in Films Awards Ceremony – October 2021 Photo : Emma McIntyre / Staff ( Getty Images ) 7 / 18 Dune Photocall in London – October 2021 Dune Photocall in London – October 2021 Photo : Tim P. Whitby / Stringer ( Getty Images ) Okay, chains and ladies! This outfit was created by the brand Vivienne Westwood. 8 / 18 Dune Special Screening in London – October 2021 Dune Special Screening in London – October 2021 Photo : Dave Bennett / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Zendaya wore this relaxed fit to the Dune special screening in London in 2021. 9 / 18 Dune UK Special Session – October 2021 Dune UK Special Session – October 2021 Photo : Mike Marsland / Contributor ( Getty Images ) This stunning ensemble featured a cream-colored Rick Owens dress with Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewelry at the special UK screening. ten / 18 Jimmy Kimmel Live! – February 2024 Jimmy Kimmel Live! – February 2024 Photo : RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Zendaya promoted her projects on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing this leather two-piece set from The Attico. 11 / 18 Dune: Photocall of the second part in Mexico – February 2024 Dune: Photocall of the second part in Mexico – February 2024 Photo : Future publications / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Come across Custom Torishju! She wore this striking ensemble to the Mexico City photocall. 12 / 18 Dune: part two Red carpet in Mexico – February 2024 Dune: part two Red carpet in Mexico – February 2024 Photo : Media and Media / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Law Roach dressed the actress in this brown Bottega Veneta outfit and Bulgari jewelry. 13 / 18 Dune: Second part Photocall in Paris – February 2024 Dune: Second part Photocall in Paris – February 2024 Photo : Pascal Le Segretain / Team ( Getty Images ) Zendaya arrived at the Paris Photocall in this pretty La Robe Spirale d'Alaa dress. 14 / 18 Dune: First part 2 in Paris – February 2024 Dune: First part 2 in Paris – February 2024 Photo : Marc Piasecki / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Don’t we all love texture? It's from Louis Vuitton with Bulgari jewelry. 15 / 18 Dune: Photocall of the second part in London – February 2024 Dune: Photocall of the second part in London – February 2024 Photo : Mike Marsland / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Okay, pantsuit! She wore this berry color Roksanda costume at the London photocall. 16 / 18 Dune: Part Two World Premiere in London – February 2024 Dune: Part Two World Premiere in London – February 2024 Photo : Samir Hussein / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Nothing like a black dress! This one is from Mugler paired with vintage Bulgari jewelry. 17 / 18 Dune: Part Two World Premiere in London – February 2024 Dune: Part Two World Premiere in London – February 2024 Photo : Samir Hussein / Contributor ( Getty Images ) Zendaya broke the internet after arriving on the world premiere red carpet in this archival Mugler robot jumpsuit from Fall/Winter 1995-1996.

