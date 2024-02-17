Free Ball Gown and Evening Dress Event Planned for Maryville Church





The Ministry of Second Chance Prom hosts this event every year.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. He's almost it's time to get dressed Rio Revolution Church in Maryville. Indeed, Second Chance Prom Ministry is preparing to host its 12th annual formal wear event on February 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. During the event, the sanctuary will be transformed into a showroom with ball gowns, wedding dresses, pantsuits and dress shirts. People will be able to purchase these items for free. Jessica Hannah, ministry partner and Blount County commissioner, said the idea for the event came about during a small group meeting at church. Hannah said she, along with ministry leader Kristina Killebrew and another ministry partner, Ashley Fontenot, decided to start collecting dresses after that meeting. “We offer everything for free, from tans and dresses to photos and hair,” Hannah said. “Just whatever it takes.” Men's clothing is also available at the event. Hannah said it is helpful for people planning to attend to register online for the event and the first 100 people who show up will receive a goody bag containing useful extras for formal events, like jewelry and nail polish. Second Chance Prom Ministry helps reduce the cost of formal events for people because the dresses are free. People who use the ministry are encouraged to return their formal wear once their events are over. “We believe everyone should have the opportunity to feel special and look amazing on their night out,” Hannah said. “We just want everyone to have an opportunity, no matter the cost or obstacle. If you buy a prom dress, you're spending $200 to $300, so the expense can be very steep for many families. ” Killebrew said the volunteers who help with the event are an integral part of its success. “I really say it’s community loving community,” she said. She also said a volunteer was recently able to use one of Second Chance Prom Ministry's dresses for her own wedding. Killebrew said the volunteer offered to help her sort the dresses by size and shared that her fiancé had recently been diagnosed with the illness. With medical bills on the horizon, the volunteer asked to borrow a wedding dress and was able to reduce that cost for their nuptials. There are also dresses for everyone, in all sizes, Killebrew said. “Our dresses are inclusive, so we have all kinds of sizes, from one range to all sizes,” she said. Killebrew said people will be paired with a personal stylist to help ease the stress of shopping, and family will be invited to join people while they shop. “Everyone is special and beautiful, it’s different,” Killebrew said. “We have over 3,000 dresses (to choose from).” Beauty sellers, such as SunTan City, will also participate. District Manager Noah Boudreau said the company is excited to partner with such an important cause. Register for the event here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbir.com/article/news/local/maryville-blount/maryville-church-free-prom-dress-formal-attire-event/51-ca4e8e53-89a7-4219-bdb9-e4e305412d4c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos