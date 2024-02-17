Flowers in fashion 2024 – New York family





NYBG The Orchid Show: flowers in fashion Takes it to the track The annual Orchid Show is a staple of the New York Botanical Gardens' event lineup. This year, the 21st part of the show, entitled The Orchid Show: flowers in fashionis a celebration of all things orchids through the lens of fashion. Visitors will see meticulously designed installations featuring orchids and other plants by three rising design stars who have all been inspired by nature. A journey through this year's Orchid Show begins in the Palms of the World gallery at the Haupt Conservatory, where visitors will be greeted by an installation of floral dresses designed by Olivia Cheng, the designer and founder of the fashion brand. Dauphinette. In front of a wall of orchids, plants and mirrors, mannequins are decorated in spectacularly designed plant-based outfits delicately crafted from living materials. The designs showcase Cheng's attraction to understated and unconventional materials, which she says are a common theme in her work. This opening scene sets the stage for the entire exhibition and kicks off the orchid-studded journey through the galleries of the Lowland and Upland Rain Forest Conservatories. Here, visitors will get a glimpse of the NYBG's diverse and robust orchid collection and learn what goes into conserving and caring for the flowers. You'll head to the seasonal exhibition galleries to admire an installation by a botanical artist. PSTL FLOOR aka Kristen Alpaughfeaturing characters adorned with literal threads of [her] childhood, Alpaugh said. You are first greeted by a regal figure that Alpaugh described as the Regina, adorned in a monumental cape made from a variety of pink and purple orchids and accented with mini ferns. The captivating image is a fitting introduction to the delightful creations of FLWR PSTL's imagination included in the installation. Other points of interest include a water lily hoop-skirted fountain and floral thigh-high boots. The final gallery features runway vignettes from Hillary Taymour, founder and designer of the hill road. The designs are created using recycled materials, such as fabric made from reclaimed rose bushes. Plant clothes with AI-inspired creature mannequins to close out the exhibit in style. For visitors looking to take their Orchid Show experience to the next level, there are numerous opportunities offered by NYBG during the show's run. There will be a number of on-site activations and public programs underway, including question and answer sessions on orchid basics, meet-and-greets with orchid experts, conservation sensory tables and much more. These experiences will offer new and exciting changes to discovering and interacting with orchids. Keep an eye on the NYBG Calendar for these events! The NYBG Shop will feature premium orchids, ranging from exotic specimens for orchid connoisseurs to easy-to-grow varieties for beginners, available for purchase. The Orchid Show entertainment also continues into the night. On certain dates, adults aged 21 and over can discover the exhibition through the Nuits des Orchids. Take a nighttime tour of the exhibit, listen to live music and performances, and dine with cocktails and light snacks available for purchase at the seasonal bars. Performances of the iconic International House of Miyake Mugler will transport Orchid Night visitors into a ballroom cultural scene with movement and fashion. Don't miss this unique intersection of flowers, fashion and culture! The Orchid Show: flowers in fashion will be visible from February 17 to April 21. Psst Here's your guide to winter holiday activities around and near New York!

