25 Best Macys Presidents Day 2024 Sale Deals





Want more deals? Visit CNN highlightedPresidents Day Guidefor wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts available during the holiday weekend. Macys has long been a one-stop shop for just about everything: it's a great place to stock up on clothes for the family, as well as home goods, skincare, shoes and more. And now the retailer has kicked off its Presidents Day sale with great deals across all its departments, including 30% off Tommy Hilfiger men's, 20% off INC, 50% off kids' Carters, 25% off off Adidas, up to 60% off furniture and using code REFRESH 15% off sale and clearance items. Not to mention, Star Money members can reap additional rewards during the sale: Members receive $10 in Star Money for every $50 (qualified) spent, and Bronze members receive $10 in Star Money for every $100 eligible. We've rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale for you to shop below, but of course it's also worth checking out the thousands of items on offer at Macys website before the sale ends on Monday. This office-ready essential is currently $32 off, and the fact that it comes in seven colors means you can stock up and rotate them over a few weeks. Bonus: no ironing required. Protect winters last cold days with this classic merino wool sweater, down to just $32 right now and with many sizes and colors in off-white, black, navy and burgundy in stock. (However, the promo code is excluded from this one!) This iconic pair from Ray-Ban is currently priced well under $200, and every frame and lens combination is on sale. This bomber jacket is perfect for spring ahead, and the classic fit comes in five stunning colors, including khaki and military olive to complement this year's latte-inspired palettes. It's wedding season again, and this linen blazer will keep you cool when you have to spend hours in the sweltering sun while still keeping a smile on your face. There are the best rated linen pants also on sale for the complete look. This cutout top goes from work to after-work drinks and comes in two stunning shades: utility black or hot pink. They are back! Get into the '90s vibe with these Levi's, available in three different shades (olive khaki, black and camouflage) and in sizes 24 to 32. Get ready for spring training classes with these long leggings that can see you through a range of workouts and gym classes, thanks to their moisture-wicking, squat-resistant design. These soft pants are super comfortable but look polished when you need to pull them together a bit. Plus, wide legs are trendy. Use code REFRESH for an additional 15% off the $30 price. (For a more office-friendly option, these Calvin Klein wide-leg pants are also on sale.) Available in a vibrant sapphire blue or classic black, this viscose and linen blouse can be dressed up or down. Give your living room an updated look with the soft curves of this top-rated sofa, which comes with plenty of warranties for your peace of mind. Add a little texture to minimalist bed designs with this comforter set, featuring a ribbed pattern. It comes in 11 colors so you can choose the perfect shade to match your existing decor. If you prefer nonstick cookware, this 11-piece set costs just over $250 when you use the code REFRESH. You'll get everything you need to cook, including covered pots, a covered stock pot, sauté pans and frying pans. This stylish chunky knit throw adds texture (and color) to sofas, beds and more, and it's available in nine colors to suit any interior. If your kitchen layout or counter space can't accommodate a standard knife block or magnetic board, this space-saving egg is both a conversation starter and a convenient way to keep knives safe and protected. It comes with all the Japanese steel blades that home chefs also need for chopping: a paring knife, a serrated utility knife, a santoku knife, a chef's knife, a carving knife, a bread knife and more. Use code REFRESH to get the price reflected. Get a range of looks from casual brunch to date night with this six-piece set from Bobbi Brown. It includes five full-size cream eyeshadows and a smoky eye mascara, plus an eyeshadow formula that promises not to budge (and a 4.5-star rating to back up the kit). The 4.6-star-rated Cliniques Mascara is $8 off right now, making it a great time to replace your existing tube if it's becoming clumpy or gooey. This moisturizer is here to save your skin in the dead of winter, thanks to ingredients like squalene that help lock in moisture and strengthen your skin barrier. (Refills are also on sale). Whether you're caring for an SO or treating yourself, this trio of warm scents will make you smell good, thanks to notes of green mandarin, tonka bean, and cedarwood. You will receive two sizes of eau de toilette (one for home, one for your gym bag), as well as a refill when you run out. This smooth lipstick is $7 off right now, with a satin finish adding a bit of polish to the look. Each of 11 different colors is on sale, so you can save on one shade for more natural looks or lots of drama. Macys Presidents Day Appliances, Electronics and Travel Deals

Blend, make salsa, juice and more with this all-in-one kitchen system. It's the biggest hit, whether you're making a smoothie in the morning, a batch of hummus for the week, or a pitcher of frozen cocktails for a weekend get-together. This electric kettle heats your water to the perfect temperature in no time, whether you're boiling a liter for pasta or just a cup for tea. Be sure to use code REFRESH at checkout to get the maximum discount. This handy laptop is here to help you knock out that to-do list at work or homework, thanks to a narrow-bezel touchscreen design. We like the larger 17.3-inch screen and the fact that the keyboards are raised a bit for more comfortable typing. This carry-on bag protects your clothes and gear when you're heading out for a weekend or a short trip, and the great casters also allow you to get through the terminal smoothly. Upgrade your TV with this premium Samsung, which measures 65 inches and offers incredible color and definition.

