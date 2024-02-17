Kepner: With new uniforms, MLB makes another fashion flop

Twenty years ago, after losing the lead in a crucial playoff game for the Minnesota Twins, Juan Rincn described the feeling with a All-time malprop in baseball: No one wants to be in my pants right now.

These days, it seems, no one wants to wear baseball pants. The major leaguers showed up to spring training this week to find that they could no longer customize their pants and that their new style of Nike-designed, Fanatics-made jerseys weren't up to the standards of the big leagues.

As Athleticism Stephen J. Nesbitt wrote that players around the league criticized the jerseys' poor fit, cheap look, inconsistent quality, and small lettering.

Sigh. Major League Baseball just can't help it, and it just keeps getting worse.

In 2019, for the famous Players Weekend, they organized a series of all-white or all-black uniforms who mentioned Spy versus spy from the old Mad Magazine. The following year, as part of a 10-year deal with Nike worth over a billion dollarsthey let Nike put their logo on the front of every jersey.

Then came the City Connect uniforms, in case you were wondering what your favorite player would look like as a blueberry, a cloud or a license plate. The All-Star Game, always a cavalcade of colors with players wearing their regular uniforms, became a three-hour commercial for generic Nike jerseys.

Now this.

Baseball's relationship with Nike is like the episode of Seinfeld where George tries to befriend Elaine's cool boyfriend. He wears his hat backwards and goes climbing, unable to hide his infatuation. He desperately wants to be a guy, but he's still a Costanza.

That's not to say baseball should be stuffy. Last season's rule changes made the product more dynamic and engaging. Many other initiatives, such as the annual Little League Classic, the DREAM Series, the MLB The Show video game, and the comprehensive, user-friendly MLB app, also contribute to the game's development.

But baseball doesn't seem to understand its own visual appeal. Let other leagues devalue their jerseys with advertising. Baseball should be above that, but the latest collective bargaining agreement allows teams to sell advertising space on uniforms. So now the Atlanta Braves wear a sleeve patch depicting a yellow bag of concrete mix, the Toronto Blue Jays attack you with a neon green square for a bank, and the Houston Astros sport a garish patch for Oxy. the energy producernot the medicine.

When Rob Manfred became commissioner in 2015, he said he had no interest in allowing ads on jerseys. That has of course changed, and Manfred has at least been honest about the 2022 reversal: It's a big enough revenue stream that it's really impossible for a sport to ignore in the long term. I think that's the truth.

It's a business, of course. But just because you can make money selling something doesn't mean you should. Many teams will not sell the naming rights to their stadiums because continuity and tradition are more valuable. It's still Dodger Stadium, not Guggenheim Field. It's still Yankee Stadium, not Starr Insurance Park.

Manfred's approach to All-Star uniforms reflected the belief that Nike could do no wrong.

I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys during a game would be particularly appealing to us, he said in 2022. I understand that people may have different views on this subject. , but it's part of a larger program designed to market the game in a non-traditional way.



Very good, but why hide the identity of your players? The All-Star Game should be a showcase, and a regular season uniform gives a simple clue: Oh, that's right, it's that Marlins guy who's doing so well. If everyone looks the same, you're missing that connection.

Manfred reiterated his confidence in Nike on Thursday during the Grapefruit League media day.

I think you know, in baseball, with any new initiative, there's going to be negative feedback. First and foremost, they are Nike jerseys, Manfred said. We entered into this partnership with Nike. When it comes to who they are and what kind of products they make, everything they have done for us so far has been an absolute 100% success in every way.

The jerseys are different. They are designed to be performance clothing, as opposed to what is traditionally worn. So they're going to be different. But they've been tested more thoroughly than any jersey in any sport. Feedback from last year's All-Star Game was uniformly positive from players. I think after people wear them a little bit, they will really become popular.

The 2024 uniforms have a significantly smaller font for the players' names. This, of course, will only make it more difficult to know who was watching. Why is this a good thing?

Look at the last names, bro, Angels reliever Carlos Estvez said. I am 6 feet 6 inches tall. This will seem tiny to me.

Last year's and this year's replica jersey deals from the talented folks at MLB, Nike and Fanatics. The last years being on the left and this year on the right. I have a lot to say, so bear with me. Let's rip the bandage off right away with this year's New Jersey offerings. pic.twitter.com/3IShhlj0nL Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

Hey, maybe the players many of whom have Nike sponsorship deals will change their minds once they play a few games. Maybe over time, jerseys won't look like the replica you buy when you're trying to save money but still want to look authentic.

But the underlying concept persists. Baseball, guided by Nike, is trying to force all of these stylistic changes instead of just letting them happen organically. Consider the past few decades of uniform trends and how they reflect the times:

In the 1970s, color televisions gave rise to bright, garish uniforms. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, things were more conservative: button-down jerseys, belts, white at home, gray on the road, a nostalgic shift also reflected in the retro boom.



The Marlins won the 1997 World Series wearing their white sleeveless jerseys. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Four expansion teams joined MLB in the 1990s, and two of them, the Florida Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks, would soon win a World Series while wearing sleeveless jerseys in Game 7 . All expansion teams wore black with a combination of purple and/or teal and black became the popular color, with the Mets, Blue Jays, Royals, Aces and others.

In the 2010s, teams increasingly turned to alternate jerseys, which often became their de facto primary look. Four straight seasons ended with the World Series winner wearing a colorful jersey: the 2016 Cubs, the 2017 Astros, the 2018 Red Sox and the 2019 Nationals.

Fortunately, the pants were always white or gray. Then City Connect came along and we were now seeing the White Sox, Pirates, Mariners, Reds, Rangers and Orioles in black pants. The Astros and Cubs have all-navy blue outfits, and the Diamondbacks sometimes wear yellow. We're going back to the worst of the 70s.

Some teams made radical updates to classic looks. Over the past decade, the Orioles, Brewers, Blue Jays, Padres, Astros and Rangers have streamlined the vintage styles of their glory years, honoring their traditions in a fashion-forward way.

But when the league gets involved, it's too strong and too quick an attack on the eyes for a sport that can and should be a visual pleasure.

(Top photo of Giants pitcher Juan Sanchez: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)