Prom Dresses for Teens in Monroe County





Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us how you can help in the effort to make prom special for local kids.

SCIOTA, Pa. From beads and bedazzlements to lace or prints, Keller Williams Realty near Sciota helps Monroe County teens are looking their best at prom this year. “As real estate agents, we deal with people who are going through challenges all the time, and it's really important that the girls have a special day,” Wendy Kudla said. Knowing how expensive prom can be, Wendy Kudla started a prom dress drive to make sure every teenager could attend. Kudla is in a coaching group with the other real estate agents, and every few months they try to help the community in some way. “'For teenagers, prom is the major event for many of them. They don't have another big, exciting day to dress up and look pretty and fancy, and I know from Myself, if my family was going through financial difficulties, I wouldn't want to ask.” Instead, she's asking community members to open their closets and donate gently used dresses, shoes and jewelry. The group hopes to obtain 250 dresses. “We'll take ball gowns. We'll take shorter dresses. We'll take whatever you can give us. Some of the dresses that are maybe a little better for older women, we'll take them to the women's resources so let nothing be spent. waste.” The group is also looking for people to donate gift cards or do their hair and makeup. “Lash salons, hair salons, anyone who does makeup, you know, dry cleaners, anyone who would like to donate, we even accept gift cards, Visa gift cards. We're looking for them so a little bit more to be able to get them everything they need.” You can donate dresses and shoes until April 6. Guess which children? We're going to be featured on WNEP! Make a donation and your dress could be featured on TV! Make your dress famous! Register your donation here: https://forms.gle/4cnVwqsiZEpMakis9 posted by Wendy Kudla, real estate agent onMonday February 5, 2024

