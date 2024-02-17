Let’s break down the 2024 Met Gala theme and dress code, shall we?

John Shearer – Getty Images

Yesterday [Thursday 15 February]Vogue cheekily announced its 2024 Met Gala co-chairs, who are none other than *drum roll, please*: Bad bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer LopezAnd Zendaya! As the exit In other words, this year's co-chairs reflect a variety of professional accomplishments and all have distinct style histories with the Met Gala.

Vogue also announced the chairs of honor for the evening in the form of Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, as well as the highly anticipated The Garden of Time dress code. With the theme of the 2024 Met Galas being Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, we were especially excited to see what the stars will be wearing while walking the red carpet on May 6, 2024.

But you might be a little confused about what the theme and dress code actually mean. Is the Met Gala themed like Sleeping Beauty or Garden?? Enter: us with absolutely everything you need to know about it, starting with…

What does the 2024 Met Gala theme mean?

Great Q! To answer this question, let us turn our attention to a Press release published by the Metropolitan Museum of Art which said the following: Using the natural world as a unifying visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the exhibition will explore the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these historic objects through creative and immersive methods. activations designed to transmit smells, sounds, textures and movements of clothing that can no longer interact directly with the body.

Or, like Vogue In other words, the next show is not about the Brothers Grimm or Disney but rather about celebrating clothes and fashion so fragile that they can never be worn again and are therefore sleeping beauties in the scrupulous archives of the Costume Institute.

If you're still a little confused, don't worry. Basically, the focal point of the exhibition will be clothing that spans over 400 years of history, which undoubtedly means a bunch of jaw-dropping archival pieces and iconic designer silhouettes from days gone by.

What is the 2024 Met Gala dress code and how does it fit into the theme?

It turns out the two work wonderfully in tandem given that the official dress code for this year's Met Gala is The Garden of Time, a direct reference to JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title. The Met Gala theme encompasses the entire evening (and display of Mets-related costumes), and the dress code is one way to interpret it more specifically.

Interestingly enough, JG Ballard's work, at the center of it all, is a metaphor for the evolution of human history and the endless cycle of creation and destruction, a clear theme in Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Since the book is set against the backdrop of a garden in a deserted corner of the world, tons of celebrities will likely follow the dress code by wearing floral-inspired looks.

And if you need more confirmation that florals will be a key part of this year's red carpet looks, check out this cheeky video of the 2024 co-presidents going over the dress code ~vibe~.

Information on the Sleeping Beauties Met exhibition?

Totally! Approximately 250 items from the Costume Institutes' permanent collection will be on display in honor of this year's theme. The Mets Marina Kellen Director and French CEO Max Hollein said the following about the presentation: The innovative Mets Spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the limits of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment.

Sleeping Beauties will strengthen our engagement with these fashion masterpieces by evoking the way they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when worn, providing a deeper appreciation of integrity , the beauty and artistic brilliance of the works exhibited. added.

According to Voguecontemporary designers (think Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney and Conner Ives) and historic industry titans (such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Hubert de Givenchy) will be included.

Additionally, Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute, recently revealed that around fifteen pieces deemed too fragile to be worn again at the gala will *also* be on display, including an English corsage from the 17th century Elizabethan era. century and a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877.

Brb, countdown to the first Monday in May!

