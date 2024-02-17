Theme, guests, dress code and more, explained

The Metropolitan Museum of Arts' annual Costume Institute benefit is quickly approaching, and this year's theme has finally been announced. The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is The Garden of Time, celebrating the institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. According to Vogue, The exhibition will feature approximately 250 rare objects from the Costume Institutes' permanent collection. Spanning over 400 years of fashion history, the pieces will include designs from Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy and more. Some garments too fragile to wear again, such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth ballgown, will also be displayed via video animation, light projection, AI, CGI and other forms of sensory stimulation.

Unlike last year's event, which featured lots of black and white looks, preppy pearls and bows, and cats for the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme, the energy of this year's gala is more ethereal, sweet, whimsical and, dare we say, flirtatious.

Ahead, everything we know about the Met Gala so far.

When is the 2024 Met Gala?

This year's Costume Institute Benefit, aka the Met Gala, will take place on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, of course. Red carpet images usually begin around 6 p.m. EST.

Who are the co-presidents this year?

On February 15, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth were named Anna Wintours' co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala.

The honorary presidents are Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, and Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok.

What is the dress code for the Met Gala 2024?

Also on February 15, the theme for this year's Met Gala was announced to be The Garden of Time, and Vogue noted that it is important to consider the museum's exhibit in order to fully understand the dress code. The exhibition is called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and, contrary to its name, it has nothing to do with Disney princesses. Rather, it's a celebration of fashion so fragile today that it can never be worn again, which is a fancy way of saying very old clothing. Think of the corsets and dresses of the Elizabethan era with intricate and beautiful designs and cuts: always admired and studied, but any durable pieces are far too delicate to wear, demonstrating inevitable decay. The exhibition is divided into three parts: Earth, Sea and Sky.

Vogue also suggested that to be able to appreciate the theme for all that it is, you need to familiarize yourself with the short story that inspired it, The garden of time by J. G. Ballard (1962). It is about Count Axel and his wife, the Countess, a happy and loving couple who live alone in a peaceful and deserted utopia. Their balcony overlooks an immaculate, almost magical landscape. garden.

In the distance, an angry crowd approaches their villa, coming closer and closer, and in an effort to save himself and his wife, the count begins to pick flowers of the time, which grew in abundance in their garden . With each flower he picks, time goes back further and further. The Count picks every last flower until the crowd inevitably reaches the house, the garden now destroyed.

So how does this translate into how guests dress at this prestigious event? By Vogue, it’s about ephemeral beauty. In a more literal translation, guests could show up with flowers to play off the garden theme in Garden of Time. They could also choose pieces that are an ode to nature in general.

We might also see a more whimsical take, with guests wearing edgier looks inspired by tales like Alice in Wonderland Or The beauty and the Beast.

Attendees could also go more Elizabethan, dressing in ensembles directly inspired by 16th century fashion.

Overall, there will likely be some softer, feminine looks, perhaps even with hints of edginess. Like a classic fairy tale, all the beauty always hides an underlying darkness.



Who is invited to the Met Gala 2024 and who is attending?

The official guest list hasn't been revealed yet, but we can make some guesses. We got to see Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland, Lopez's husband Ben Affleck, and Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky show up with their SO.

Given that TikTok's CEO is honorary chair of this year's event, it's also likely we'll see more influencers walk the carpet.

Can everyone go to the Met Gala?

The annual Costume Institute benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts is a rather elusive event. But even if you've managed to climb high enough on the social ladder to land an invite, you'll have to pay around $50,000 for a ticket.