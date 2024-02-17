Chet Lo Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection





When Chet Lo was a child growing up in New York, he was enchanted by images of the Terracotta Army, the collection of thousands of funerary sculptures dating back two millennia discovered by farmers in China's Shaanxi province in the 1970s Most fascinating, he recalled, was how processes of oxidation, fire and dehydration had transformed them over time, their original colorful lacquered surfaces fading to the earthy hues we let's see today. For Lo, this process of deterioration is exactly what gives them their exquisite, poetic beauty. I have always seen the Terracotta Army as a symbol of strength and resilience, he said backstage after his show today. I was bullied a lot at school, and so this collection was really about putting on your armor to go out and face the world. To achieve this, Lo imagined the sculptures as if they were waking from their slumber, the clay shaken to reveal a steelier surface beneath. And if there's one thing Lo knows, it's how to wake people up: The show began with the space plunged into darkness, followed by a thunderous torrent of traditional Japanese war drums echoing across the floor. The opening look was as striking as the soundtrack: A tweed crop top and twisted knee-length pants were covered in what appeared at first to be some sort of crimson snakeskin print, which Lo later explained , served to resemble the crackling surfaces of his imagination. terracotta soldiers waking from their sleep. That's why we had metallic tears [as makeup] too, he added. This idea of ​​them cracks and melts. Naturally, Los' signature durian popcorn spikes came in a variety of iterations: running along the sides of hoodies, pants, and fishtail skirts, or streaked across the back of a high for a chic stegosaurus note. But it was her ventures into more sophisticated, mature pieces that seemed most compelling: a series of looks crafted from a feather-light metallic knitted lace boasted a gorgeous shimmer, offering both body-hugging flattery and a practical sense reminiscent of the genre. of Issey Miyake's beloved pleated piece that you can scrunch up in your suitcase and still wear on a night out in another city, with no ironing required. A series of sheer knit dresses featured fine scale panels cut into skirts and running down the arms, while the dazzling final look was covered in hand-sewn metal dragon scales, inspired by historic armory Chinese. However, once the model walked past, the cheeky cut of the back of the dress was revealed. (After Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Mapplethorpe-inspired collection in New York last week, bumsters are already becoming a trend this season; it will be interesting to see if they factor into Sen McGirr's vision for McQueen next month.) The theme of This collection may have been born from the designers' childlike wonder at the mysteries of the Terracotta Army, but you can't do Lo without a little skin, after all .

