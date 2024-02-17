NYFW FW 2024 Recap: Heard at the Starrett-Lehigh Building

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: the shows

It's stupid, it doesn't make any sense, said a woman waiting for the elevator at the Starrett-Lehigh building outside Weiderhoft. Why did they choose this building? Of course, fashion fans have been complaining about New York Fashion Week for years. There's no central location (RIP the tents at Bryant Park), and when people try to get from show to show, they often travel through entire neighborhoods. This season, the scourge of all fashionistas? The Starrett-Lehigh building elevator. When you mix all that with a pinch of rights, the perpetual state of emergency that inhabits every New Yorker and a few overcrowded elevators, what could maybe be mistaken?

The elevators are located in a 19-story warehouse in Chelsea where designers like Sergio Hudson, Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Wiederhoeft and Area presented their fall 2024 collections. The clothes sparked a lot of conversation. Sergio Hudson showed off a wearable assortment of costumes and separates, Ludovic De Saint Sernin sent provocative BDSM-inspired looks down the runway, Wiederhoeft played with texture and corseted silhouettes, and Area made us look (literally) but the fact that hundreds of editors, buyers, influencers, models, fashion personalities and celebrities were all funneled into a few small elevators, required to be nearby, in order to watch these shows was just as entertaining.

The Sergio Hudson show at the Starrett-Lehigh Building.

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Even though Starrett-Lehigh isn't new to the NYFW calendar, more designers than ever chose to show there this season and attendees weren't happy about it. For starters, Starrett-Lehigh's location is not ideal. Fashions' favorite warehouse is on 26th Street near the West Side Highway, within walking distance of almost every neighborhood in Manhattan and Brooklyn except Greenwich Village, and several blocks from the nearest metro station. It's worth noting that those who took public transportation to this middle-of-nowhere venue during NYFW likely exited at the 34th Street Hudson-Yards Station, home to the world's tallest escalator . (Between shows, I tried to climb all the way up without stopping for the sake of this article and failed miserably. I'm certainly not in good shape, but no escalator should have either that many stages.)

A friend even told me she overheard two people joking about starting a boycott of Starrett-Lehigh because it was too embarrassing. This is just one of the problems, although once the guests arrived the check-in process was still chaotic. Of course, I heard the usual teasing and you don't know who I am? type of comments when publicists were trying to verify identities, but this venue also had crowd control issues. The shows took place on the top floor, accessible only by elevator, and each elevator can only accommodate around ten people at a time. I recently met a fashion writer who recounted a particularly disjointed conversation before the Area show that went a little like this: No, you don't understand. I have an invitation, said one guest. I'm not supposed to wait in line! I'm calling the PR. To which the person checking in at the door replied: I AM the PR! Once she finally got in, she had an awkward interaction with a fashion personality she really doesn't like, leading to the two men riding the same elevator together up 19 floors to see the show. It's safe to say that the Starrett-Lehigh elevators were not a safe space for those of us with social anxiety.

Aquaria, Julia Fox and Susanne Barts take part in the Wiederhoeft show.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: the shows

Yet it was fashionable eye candy and the epicenter of industry gossip. Memorabilia that have traveled in the Starrett-Lehigh elevators this season include platform boots with stuffed rats in cages insidea hamburger halo won by Hello Kari, and a diamond necklace that spelled out the word prenuptial. As for topics of conversation? There have been a lot of interesting rumors and spilled tea, but one in particular really made me laugh: She wants to be a Wiederhoeft bride, but the most she's ever given is something from Fifth Avenue.