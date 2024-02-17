



Beyond the Count's walls AxelIn the villa, an invasive and chaotic crowd approaches every hour. To restore tranquility, the Count must pick a weather-changing flower from his garden until none remain. The story ends with the thoughtless mob descending on the villa, now an abandoned property with a neglected garden, in which stands a statue of the count and his countess tangled in thorny belladonna plants. How to follow the dress code? But to borrow from TikTok, sponsor of the gala: Ok, but what are we wearing? Let's break down the many ways to interpret the theme. In summary, the dress code, as well as the exhibition, speaks of fleeting beauty. The most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the garden part of the Garden of Time. Think melancholic flowers (because moody flowers aren't moody enough). Among the pieces we know are in the exhibition is a black evening coat from Charles Frederic Worth from 1889, made from a jacquard textile woven with parrot tulips which, according to the Met, have an aggressive dynamic quality. An 1889 black evening coat by Charles Frederick Worth, featured in the upcoming exhibition. Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art A look from Dries Van Noten's Spring/Summer 2014 collection. Photography: Vogue Runway Something of Dries Van NotenThe spring 2014 collection, which features embroidered parrot tulips seemingly ripped from Worths' cape, would be a wise choice. So would something from his spring 2017 collection, where models walked down a runway flanked by exquisite flowers frozen in blocks of ice by an avant-garde floral artist. Azuma Makoto; the crystalline floral reference would be a nice nod to Ballard. More for those embracing the floral theme: There were a handful of unabashedly floribunda-laden fashions from last month's couture collections. Consider a look from Simone Rochas's couture debut via jean paul Gaultierwhere models walked with silver-dipped roses in their hands, as if Rocha I knew this theme was coming. Or watch 36 Since Giambattista Valli would look good with its melodramatic impressionistic sequin flowers. A look from Simone Rocha's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. Photography: Vogue Runway A look from Giambattista Valli's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection. Photography: Vogue Runway Beyond these most recent couture collections, there are Karl Lagerfelds pieces decorated with flowers ChanelThe Spring 2015 Couture collection, which took place in a garden that flowered mechanically, in a very Ballardian way. We'll even encourage looks with real flowers, preferably rotting ones; Essentially, you'll want to look like a walking memento mori when you walk up the Met Gala red carpet steps. More than flowers… We could turn to non-floral clues in Ballardthe text too. Even though destruction threatens, the Countess plays Mozart And Bach on his harpsichord. To what extent the musical note look Since Valentino Spring 2014? And for those who want to faithfully follow the text, Comte Axel is described as wearing black velvet and a silk tie. Valentino musical dress from the Spring/Summer 2014 collection. Photography: Vogue Runway Grandfather clock dress by Moschino, Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Photography: Vogue Runway Time, its reversal and our helplessness in the face of it is another theme to explore. Someone could wear Cartiers Salvador Dal-inspired Accident watch on their wrist. Or, for a camp take (and a nod to a previous Met Gala theme), consider Moschinograndfather clock dress of fall 2022. Alternatively, gala-goers can put Ballard's story aside and immerse themselves in the exhibit itself, which celebrates nature in fashion. We know that LoeweFuzzy floral dresses from fall 2023 are included in the exhibition. We also know that there are several Alexander McQueen resembles the exhibition, because he was a master of the cabinet of curiosity-sewing. Her spring 2001 dress, skillfully made almost entirely in knife shells the designer collected from the beaches of Norfolk is featured; as if Sarah Burton For Alexander McQueenMonarch butterfly winged mini dress. It inspires us to look beyond flowers and examine the lesser-used incarnations of flora and fauna in fashion. If we consider the sub-themes Earth, Sea and Sky, we could propose fashion inspired by the grain of wood (perhaps a pretty silk moire?), the pattern of fish scales and the iridescence of the wing of a dragonfly. Nature offers us much more than flowers to admire.

