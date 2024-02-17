Nick Jonas' 2-Year-Old Daughter Malti Looks Beyond Cute in Her Valentine's Day Dress





Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is too precious for words. How to watch Watch the season 25 premiere of The voice Monday, February 26 at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock. On February 15, Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra shared the sweetest pictures of how her family spent Valentine's Day. In the Instagram post, we see 2-year-old Malti wearing a heart-themed Valentine's Day dress and looking at the camera with her big brown eyes. See the image here in the fifth slide. The post also shows a candid selfie of Jonas and Chopra, as well as baby Malti putting her hand in glitter. ''My Valentine forever. Your heart knows the way, run in that direction,” Chopra wrote in the caption. RELATED: Nick Jonas' Little Daughter Malti Looks So Cute in Her Custom BMW Mini Toy Malti has had many adventures lately, like taking her own selfie with her dad and playing in a ball pit. She also celebrated her 2nd birthday in January; his parents threw him a lavish Elmo-themed birthday party! In an Instagram post from Malti's birthdaywe see the toddler adorably standing outside with an Elmo sign that reads “Malti's World.” There are also photos of Jonas presenting Malti with an Elmo puppet, an ornately decorated Elmo cake, as well as a dessert that had Malti's name on it. spelled out in Scrabble letters. “Our little angel is 2 years old,” Jonas wrote in the caption. All about baby Malti Chopra and Jonas, a formerThe voiceCoach (seasons 18 and 20), welcomed baby Malti via surrogate mother in January 2022. Jonas has completely taken on the role of parent; Chopra gushed over Father's Day 2023 by posting a heartwarming moment from his reading on Maltion Instagram. “He is your greatest champion. He will be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you lean on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you that he is in pain. His joy is your joy. “He’s daddy or daddy or daddy or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas, thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky,” Chopra captioned the post. RELATED: These Sweet New Photos Confirm Nick Jonas' Baby Girl Is Having the Best Summer In a 2022 interview withVarietyJonas opened up about how becoming a father has changed his outlook on life. The weight of everything is much more intense,” he said. “I think now it's about trying to be as present as possible and as caring as possible for your family, but also for the travels of others. I am so grateful for [Malti] and the wonderful prospect of being a parent.

