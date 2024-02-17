Fashion
How to Dress Like a Preteen
Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Retailers
When I was a teenager, I spent my afternoons after school at Limited Too, Delias, Hollister, and Claires, begging my mom to let me buy tattoo chokers or yet another acrylic tassel ring, and I had my first hairdressing experience at Club Libby. Read. But as I got older, I noticed that this list of retailers had decreased due to bankruptcies Or acquisitions. We recently went shopping with 25 tweens from New York City to see what the stores are like and what they like to buy. Here are the 5 specific ways to dress like a tween girl.
What tweens are buying: Ashlyn cropped tee; Skylar floral lace tank top; Agatha denim mini skirt; Keira pajamas set.
They like anything that comes in a boxed set, said Kennedy Harrington, an employee at Brandy Melville. Like matching sweatpants and sweatshirts. It goes very quickly. She also told me that pre-shoppers like mid-length tank tops that show just a hint of skin. We haven't bought crop tops in a long time, said Kara Knox, another employee. Then, almost in unison, they shouted: Miniskirts! This little denim skirt sold out in two days when it was first launched.
What tweens are buying: Wynter Oversized Knit Hoodie; Carpenter low-rise wide-leg jeans; Denise knit hooded cardigan.
When I visited the Edikted store in Soho, the brand's only physical store in the country, there was a long line of shoppers waiting to be admitted. The brand takes inspiration from streetwear and often includes cutouts, shreds, and bedazzlements.
I have a sweater, a hoodie and this pink sweatshirt, a young buyer told me. They are really known for their tops and skirts. Deputy store manager Athena Valencia added: Knitwear and two-piece crop top sets are the most popular among customers.
What tweens are buying: From youth to people Superfood Cleanser; Drunk Elephants Tanning Drops; Glow Recipes Niacinamide Tint Drops.
On a recent weekend, it was almost impossible to get from one end of Soho Sephora to the other, as groups of girls were congregating in groups, particularly around the Youth to the people some products. Most of them chose the kale and green tea brands. cleanser.
What tweens are buying: CeraVe Cleaner; Thayers with hazelnut tonic; CeraVe Moisturizing Cream.
Many tweens I spoke with said they avoid trendy beauty names because of their complicated ingredients and high prices, opting instead for wallet-friendly products at Ulta. Simple things work best for my skin as long as I eat well and stay hydrated, one told me, adding that she's not particularly interested in trying lots of new beauty brands. I don't really use a lot of skincare, but I do use CeraVe Cleaner every day.
What they buy: soccer jerseys; sneakers from brands like Adidas And Nike; graphic t-shirts.
The Howard Street location 2nd Street chain stores in Soho is filled with pre-buyers looking to sell their pieces and buy something new (to them). 2nd Street is known for its selection of sneakers, which tend to be in great condition. A buyer told me they rely on thrifting to build a wardrobe that can be described as primarily streetwear.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
