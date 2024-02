Kaia Gerber wore the chicest brown maxi dress to the Dune afterparty with Austin Butler

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue from certain articles through these links.” Kaia Gerber took her minimalist style I went out partying last night in London. The supported model her boyfriend, Austin ButlerAt world premiere of his highly anticipated science fiction film, Dune: part twoand later joined her co-stars at a star-studded afterparty. For the evening, Gerber brought out the chicest bodycon maxi dress in a dark brown shade with subtle gold sparkles throughout. She styled this timeless sleeveless piece with strappy gold heels, a matching gold leather clutch, and a mini black fur coat that she carried on her arm. As always, Gerber kept her makeup bright and minimal, and she wore her brunette hair in relaxed waves. Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M – Getty Images Holding his girlfriend's hand as they headed to the party, Butler still looked cool in a Elvis Presley style together. THE Elvis actor layered a plunging jet black double-breasted blazer over a white tank top and paired it with matching black loose-fitting suit pants. He further channeled the king of rock and roll in a pair of black leather boots with a block heel and a delicate silver chain necklace. Butler talked about Presley throughout his life. Dune press tour which brought so many people amazing fashion moments of the casting. Earlier this month, at an event for the film in Mexico City, Butler sported an all-black silhouette from Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear consisting of a silky, plunging, sequined blouse layered under a long pinstriped blazer and tucked into the match high-waisted bell-bottom suit pants. The blazer had large shoulder pads that flowed up and to the sides, creating a dramatic silhouette, while Butler's wide-leg pants were cinched at the waist with a black leather belt with a silver buckle. The actor finished the ensemble with the same heeled boots he wore last night, the shoes Presley often wore during his Las Vegas residency days. You might also like

