The dress from part one of part two nods to Dior from the 60s





THE Dune: part two The press tour is officially over, but the film's main stars gave us one last unforgettable evening. Last night, Anya Taylor-Joy, who was just announcement having a major role in the sequel pulled off a style tour de force at the film's world premiere in London with a dramatic '60s-inspired dress that turned out to have more function than met the eye. After doing her thing on the Sand Dunes red carpet, Taylor-Joy headed to the star-studded afterparty wearing a plunging off-white maxi dress by Dior. The piece featured a high-waisted silhouette and a pleated skirt that swept the floor. Taylor-Joy accented the piece with layers of diamonds draped around her neck, a selection of silver rings and a bold red lip. The actress is a Dior girl through and through, so it's not really surprising to see her sporting a design from the French brand, but this one was very, very elegant. Additionally, this particular dress (and the hood she wore at the premiere) was inspired by Marc Bohan who ran Dior in the late '50s and early '60s. Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri specifically referenced Bohans spring 1961 couture collection with Taylor-Joys plunging dress and accompanying sheer hood. The result was in keeping with Chiuri and Taylor-Joyand's hyper-feminine styles, seemingly suggesting we should all start draping scraps of fabric over our low-cut evening dresses. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The addition of Taylor-Joys to the Dune: Part TwoThe casting was largely kept under wraps until the film's premiere last night, which, unfortunately, meant we weren't treated to a Zendaya or Timothe Chalamet-level press haul from the always elegant actress. Still, Taylor-Joy managed to pull off her one fashion moment and, more importantly, seems very excited to join the D Universe alongside Zendaya, Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. It's a dream come true, Taylor-Joy said at the world premiere, adding The Books Are Incredible, but with this cast and with Denis [Villeneuve,] It doesn't get any better than that.

