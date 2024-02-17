J.Crew Presidents' Day Sale Offers Deals Up To 91% Off

On the surface, a long weekend is just an opportunity to catch up on sleep, go on vacation, or spend some extra time with friends. But there's a hidden benefit of a holiday weekend that may go unnoticed: sales. As a sales writer, it's literally my job to search your favorite retailers for the best deals on their sites, and it's safe to say that J. Crews Presidents Day Weekend Sale offered some of the best prices I've seen all year.





I've rounded up the 13 best deals hidden on the site, from comfy sweatshirts to perfectly fitted pants and even a gorgeous convertible crossbody bag, so you can shop stress-free. And with double discounts of up to 91 percent off certain elements (using the code BUY NOW at checkout), these unbeatable prices won't last long, so you'll need to act fast.







Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer

Any trips you have planned in the coming months will benefit from high-quality layers that can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion, and this versatile V-neck sweater is a top choice. Heavy enough to keep you warm during cold air travel and even as a main layer as spring approaches, this simple, neutral piece is sure to become an oft-sought-after addition to your wardrobe. The oversized fit adds effortless cool to any outfit it's worn with, and it's even made with a durable blend of cotton, polyester, and merino wool. Plus, like most other items in the sale section right now, you can get this sweater for an extra 50% off with the code BUY NOW at the register.







Slim boyfriend jeans

If you're still looking for your new favorite pair of denim, we may have just found the perfect white jeans to add to your collection. As a bestseller on the site, these slim jeans have earned their place on your travel packing list, especially since they can be worn for every occasion, from a beachside dinner to a day of sightseeing. Currently double discounted to just $45 with code BUY NOWthese pants are about to become your go-to for transitioning from winter to spring.







Villa down jacket

A major sales event is one of the best times to buy a new winter coat, and at just $100, you won't want to miss the classic Villa Puffer that's truly designed to combat the winter chill. The long coat promises to retain warmth with the brand's unique insulation technology, while the quilted exterior adds thoughtful details to this simple coat. Did we mention it's made from recycled materials? You can now shop without contributing to waste.







Gracie Phone Bag

Choosing the perfect handbag to take with you on your travels isn't a decision you should take lightly, but this phone bag with a shoulder strap will give your other totes a run for their money. The stunning Gracie phone bag is crafted from luxuriously smooth leather that features a refined finish that's sure to elevate any outfit you pair it with. Better yet, right now its double is marked down to $27 in a bold metallic silver shade.







Piper ankle boots

Take your shoe selection to the next level this year with the addition of these sleek and stylish leather boots that are sure to become one of the most versatile pairs of shoes you own. Perfect for traveling thanks to their convenient slip-on design, these comfortable low-heeled boots are perfect for dressing up even your most casual jeans and t-shirt outfits, proving that shoes can, in fact, be both cool and cool and comfortable. . And with an additional 30% off with code BUY NOWyou don't need to break the bank to discover your new favorite pair of shoes.







Cotton-blend V-neck cropped cardigan

We're willing to bet you haven't upgraded your wardrobe basics in a while, which is why this is your sign to swap out your grimy old cardigans for these wearable and comfortable knit options, especially while They only cost $45. With a flattering fit that extends just around the waist and a lightweight, packable cotton and cashmere blend, this cardigan is the most stylish layering piece for winter and spring. Wear it to the airport, to a fancy dinner, or even on a day of errands, and you can be sure you'll always look your best while feeling warm.







Nordic Boots

It's not too late to take a look at your winter boots for the season. If you're in need of a new pair, why not grab J.Crew's Nordic Boots when they've been marked down to just $105 for Presidents Day? Not only are they practical, but these warm boots are lined with a superb, ultra-soft sheepskin material that will allow you to endure the winter chill in style. In fact, the brand claims that these shoes are equipped to withstand temperatures as low as -11 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can rest assured that you're prepared for the weather.







Kate straight leg pants

A good pair of pants is definitely worth the investment, and if you need some inspiration, we suggest grabbing these gorgeous straight-leg wool pants while they're on sale for a mind-boggling $89 right now. The tapered fit is naturally flattering on a wide range of body shapes and can be dressed up or down for the occasion depending on the shoes they're paired with. Their lightweight design makes them perfect for packing in your suitcase without taking up too much space, while the quality material ensures you'll look forward to slipping into these comfy pants every chance you get. And yes, they are also double discounted right now with the code BUY NOW.







Ribbed turtleneck sweater

Turtlenecks are one of the most timeless winter wardrobe pieces you can wear, but if you want to give your outfit a personal touch, this cobalt blue ribbed sweater is the way to go now that it is on sale for just $53. J.Crew is known for its high-quality knitwear designed to last for years, and this super-soft viscose and polyester sweater is no exception, ensuring you stay warm and well-dressed all winter long. The relaxed fit of this sweater is incredibly forgiving and perfect for those busy travel days when you still want to look polished; Plus, it even comes in five must-have shades, from black to bright red.







Buttoned shirt

If you want to create a capsule wardrobe, one of the best places to start is with a simple button-down shirt, but that doesn't mean it can't be in a funky color. Add a touch of personality to your suitcase with this lightweight, ultra-flattering top that's now on sale for a truly jaw-dropping 91% off thanks to the Holiday Weekend Double Discount. The basic design of this top makes it easy to pair with jeans for a more understated look or dressed up with pants. If you're looking to keep it simple, the button also comes in neutral tones of black and white.







Lodge Shoes

Slippers are having a big moment outside the house this year, and this cozy faux fur-lined pair is sure to become your new favorite shoe for traveling. A durable rubber sole means you can wear these shoes during runs, long flights, and more, while a leather upper and sleek suede laces keep even your loungewear stylish. Not to mention, they're currently double discounted, with the price as low as $43 for a limited time.







Men's Nordic Sheepskin Fleece Vest

Men's clothing also got a big discount thanks to the Presidents Day sale, and right now this cozy, rustic fleece vest is only $65 and makes a great layering piece for adventures hiking, evenings by the campfire and even hikes. This piece is designed with warmth in mind, with a mesh interior and cozy fleece to insulate the body against the elements. It even has handy side pockets for storing things like your phone and wallet while you're on the go.







Men's Mid-Weight Cashmere Raglan Sleeve Hooded Sweater

You'll never regret having a simple, classic sweatshirt on hand while you travel, and this luxurious cashmere option is the cream of the crop for keeping you comfortable on a long-haul flight. Perfectly midweight and packable, this soft sweatshirt is everything you've been looking for in loungewear and it's even double discounted right now. Shop the best-selling diaper in Heather Gray or choose from one of four other neutral shades available and on sale for the long weekend.





