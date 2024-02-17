Isabelle Harrison and Shakira Austin invade New York Fashion Week





With the return of New York Fashion Week, the arrival on the scene of WNBA stars Isabelle Harrison and Shakira Austin has captured the attention of the fashion world. While W players have long been flaunting in the tunnel, Harrison and Austin are continuing the women's hoops movement into the high fashion realm. Thanks to the visionary work of celebrity stylist Sydney Bordonaro, who credits the weekend's success to the help of writer and strategist Kirsten Chen (@hotgothwriter)Harrison, a dynamic forward on the Sky and Austin, a standout center/forward for the Mystics and All-Rookie Team '22 honoree, looked superb in plays by Kim Shui, DAILY PAPER and more. To give us the scoop, Bordonaro joined the latest episode of hoop (ish) to talk about their recent takeover of the WNBA NYFW. Bordonaro was responsible for working around the runway outfits with flashy accessories that best complemented their look and personality. She says Harrison's sister, @dolledbydoriealso used his magic with the makeup of both players. It was Harrison's second show since appearing for Kim Shui two years ago and a first for Austin. “Izzy and Shakira ate,” Bordonaro says. “The girls just did what they had to do.” On Friday and Saturday, Harrison and Austin both wore sleek, flowy designs by Collin Strada while accessorizing with handbags.















Then, on Saturday, they took things to another level with more daring looks. Harrison's outfit included a Jumpman original with a beaded corset overlay, while Austin wore KidSuper's designs. They both wore other looks from DAILY PAPER.































After an eventful weekend, Bordonaro hopes this is a much-needed wake-up call for the fashion world to include even more women's hoops. “It was a good introduction for the fashion industry to attract female basketball players,” Bordonaor said. “They behaved like they were stars. Many people, when they saw them, were taken back. » And that's just the beginning. From the tunnel to the track, we can't wait to see more looks from Bordonaro this upcoming season and see Harrison and Austin show off on and off the field. Check out the full episode of hoop (ish) below: Photos by Dominique Oliveto (@dommyo).

