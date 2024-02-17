Adaptive clothing can be more stylish and sexy, reimagined by Philadelphia designers

Curiosity may kill the cat, but for Philadelphia-based self-taught designers Nancy Connor and Johnny Goodwin Jr., it helped them launch a thriving business in a growing niche of adaptive clothing.

Connor was curious about how to create better outfits for her father who had to sacrifice fashion style when he moved into assisted living.

My father wore a suit every day, a button-down shirt and dress shoes, Connor said explaining that as his father needed more help dressing, his preference for Oxford shirts, slacks and shoes has given way to caregivers' need for ease of dressing. The only thing available was sweat clothes.

I thought there had to be a better way, Connor said.

Goodwin, a former facilities director and mural artist, remembers reading a random blog post one day.

The men complained about their tidy whites. This launched him into extensive research into the men's underwear industry. I started getting interested in men's underwear and since the 1930s it hadn't really changed, not really any significant change.

It was time for an upgrade, he thought.

An underserved market

The need for adaptive clothing has been fueled by a combination of aging baby boomers. 12,000 people turn 65 every day this year and that one in four Americans lives with a disability. The elderly, rehabilitation patients, children with special needs, stroke victims are among the growing number of Americans who have difficulty dressing themselves.

We all know someone who has trouble getting dressed, Connor said.

THE adapted clothing marketcurrently estimated at $263 million, is expected to reach $301 million by 2028.

Although there are some large companies including Tommy Hilfiger, Zappos And Targetwho are in the market for adaptive clothing, most fashion companies focus on able-bodied people, which gives Connors Smart adaptive clothing and Goodwins Easy-access underwear plenty of room to grow. Neither provided sales figures, but both plan to expand their company's offerings online.

Smart adaptive clothing

After watching her father who loved to dress down to sweats, Connor began looking for better options that were attractive and easy to put on, but she couldn't find anything that met those criteria.

Why isn't it there? she remembers asking herself.

Unable to find stylish adaptive clothing, she left her job as a sales marketing manager at a medical device company in 2017 and decided to create the pieces herself, despite her lack of design experience or even strong interest for fashion.

This wasn't Connor's first case.

While a student at Temple University, she started a home cleaning business to help pay her tuition and it was so successful that she wasn't sure if she should continue the company or find a job in a company after graduating. She opted for the corporate role, but her entrepreneurial success boosted her confidence.

I never thought adaptive smart clothing wouldn't work. I remember my first sale. A man bought a blouse for his wife who has Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Connor said.

Easy-access underwear

When Goodwin first registered in the walk for men's underwear and found that amount totaled $11 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $16 billion by 2027, the former facilities manager shifted gears and decided to create underwear Better and sexier men's clothing.

I guess it was more of a challenge and I wanted to solve the problem. Goodwin, who had no background in clothing design, said he was like his father: both are artistic, like to tinker and face problems.

The Goodwins solution was Easy-access underwear which he unapologetically calls the most user-friendly men's boxer shorts in the world. This gives the user, he promised, a sense of confidence, functionality and style.

Goodwin initially saw his market as that of men looking to increase their sex appeal. There has been a shift in the men's underwear market, particularly in how men view themselves and how they care, Goodwin said.

But his design of a magnetic flat faceplate also proved ideal for men with dexterity or mobility issues, giving new meaning to his blog's assertion:

This means you can easily open and close the flap with one hand, allowing quick and easy access to your most intimate areas.

On the adaptive side, this makes it much easier for people with disabilities, the elderly, and cancer patients who suffer from the inconvenience of chemotherapy. For people in wheelchairs, this is something important, he said.

Philadelphia Fashion Incubator helps budding design businesses

Both Goodwin and Connor are part of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubators Designers-in-Resident Program, which helps local designers break into the fashion market.

According to Executive Director Elissa Bloom, the nonprofit's mission is to help emerging designer-entrepreneurs grow their bottom lines, and it has helped more than 65 fashion entrepreneurs create successful businesses in the city . Connor was a member of the 2019 class while Goodwin was a member of the 2023 class.

This aspect is particularly important, said Kyle Woodland, founder of KWS Productionsa fashion entertainment company and a model who is also autistic.

It's very important to develop the skills needed to take your business to the next level, Woodland said, and to teach how to get there and then progress.