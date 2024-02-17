Essence Fashion Digest: Zendaya Wears Archive Mugler, Met Gala Announces Its Theme, and More





Getty Images This fashion week was full of notable moments that we had to highlight. First, the Zendayas show Dune: part two London premiere featuring the Mugler archives, styled by the one and only Law Roach. Then, the theme for the 2024 Met Galas was revealed today, leading to rumors about what should be expected on the carpet at the vaunted event. Bourbon brand Woodford Reserve has announced a partnership with designers Sergio Hudson and Anifa Mvuemba. Model Naomi Campbell launches into design. This week, Boss officially announced that it had tapped Campbell to create a new clothing line. Project tracks Laurence Bass presented a collection at New York Fashion Week. The fall/winter 2024 pieces presented at the Paramount Building in Times Square were inspired by war and peace. To stay up to date with all things fashion, keep scrolling. Zendaya wears an archival Mugler Thanks to image designer and stylist Law Roach, Zendayas recently Dune: part two the first look turned heads. Roach conjured up a futuristic archive Mugler piece from 1995 for the actress. The robot-like outfit was sultry like no other dress on the red carpet and was perfect for an interstellar-inspired film. The details of this suit are impeccable with silver armor-like panels and transparent skin-revealing panels on the chest, torso, arms and legs. You would think that Roach wouldn't have added any accessories but, instead, he masterfully styled Zendaya with a diamond necklace on the neck of the suit with a blue stone directly in the middle. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Zendaya attends the world premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) Met Gala theme announced The Met Gala, which will take place on May 6, has just announced its theme of the year: The Garden Of Time. The 2024 night's exhibition is called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The dress code was also inspired by a short story of the same title written by JG Ballard in 1962 about an earl and countess who live in a blissful dystopian reality and cling to it as much as they can. Co-chairs of one of fashion's biggest nights will include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny who will join the editor-in-chief of Vogue and Met Gala chairwoman, Anna Wintour. Woodford Reserve join forces with Sergio Hudson and Anifa Mvuemba Bourbon brand Woodford Reserve recently teamed up with Sergio Hudson and Anifa Mvuemba for a New York Fashion Week dinner and is currently working on a new collaborative collection. The celebration dinner was titled A Show for the Senses. The new collection for which Hudson and Mvumba have been selected will reflect the aromatic notes of Woodford Reserves 200 through a fashion called The Flavor Note Collection. The collection will debut at the 150th Kentucky Derby. Woodford Reserve Naomi Campbell was asked to create a new line at Boss Naomi Campbell is embarking on a new adventure with Boss, the German fashion brand. The upcoming 44-piece collection includes a classic leopard print trench coat, gray double-breasted suit, leopard print tracksuit, sweatpants and more. The line is a depiction of Campbell's busy and active life, filled with constant travel. These are the kind of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle. Always on the move, always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style, she told The Guardian. Laurence Basse launches a new collection Project track former student Laurence Basse debuted his first solo exhibition this week. His collection included leather work, tones of black with shades of pink, blue, green and transparent metals incorporated. Looks like a two-piece leather dress and custom chain link jewelry created in partnership with Monsieur O Workshop hit the track. Recycled fur pieces designed by Basse and Tas Kletsidid were also included. Bass brought in longtime friend Mykel C Smith to produce the first show. Laurence Basse Harlem Fashion Row Hosted Its Iconic Era Black History Summit Harlem Fashion Row celebrated Black History Month by elevating black talent in the fashion industry. The summit event took place in partnership with GAP and Hugo Boss and brought together 150 guests. The event's speaking segments featured designers Dapper Dan, Mikayla Morrison, Andrea Dumbei Iyama, and Hussein Suleiman, while the rest of the event focused on networking.

