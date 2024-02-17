London Fashion Week mixes tweed and the year 2000 in a gloomy economic context | National





From tweed to the iconic low-rise jeans of the early 2000s, London Fashion Week unveiled a range of styles on Friday, kicking off its 40th season, overshadowed by the UK's economic gloom.

Around 60 designers, ranging from emerging talents to renowned brands like Burberry, will showcase their new creations over five days, hoping to pique the interest of buyers and fashion influencers.

Irish-American designer Paul Costelloe's show, titled “Once upon a Time” – a reference to the iconic 1984 film “Once Upon a Time in America” ​​- featured wide-belted coats in ecru, charcoal and checked tweed . Costelloe, 78, bedridden with a virus, was absent from the event. – Generation Z's favorite – In another show debut, Ukraine's Masha Popova, a “Gen Z” favorite, presented a collection inspired by the so-called Y2K era of the early 2000s. Performed against the backdrop of techno music and in front of a crowd of influencers, it featured models dressed in low-rise pants, faded jeans and heels topped with long gaiters. Elsewhere, Turkish designer Bora Aksu delivered a darker vibe, aiming to find and celebrate “the purest beauty amidst the most vivid horrors.” Slender models wearing bodices paired with wide sleeves, lace dresses, flowing skirts, blouses and masculine jackets paraded to the sound of slow music, with cream, gray, black and dark blue as predominant colors. The designer, inspired by the work of sculptor Eva Hesse who fled Nazi Germany as a child in 1938, used pink and blush tones to maintain a light, feminine energy, while using old stocks and rejected rolls for his clothes. . British-Nigerian Tolu Coker received loud applause after her parade on Friday evening, which featured a parade designed to resemble a traditionally African street, complete with yellow, blue and green umbrellas, piles of tires and a road sign ” Yield “. Beige, brown, black and white were the dominant colors, with models wearing coats, heels, boots and skirts. The packed audience took photos with their cell phones as a model walked the runway wearing a multi-colored gourd head. Another model drew applause as she walked the runway wearing a green jacket and beige skirt. At the end of the show, the stern-faced models huddled on the catwalk before smiling and waving their hands, drawing cheers from the audience. Coker waved and smiled as she followed the models down the runway. – Tumultuous times – Despite the public's enthusiasm, the showcase comes at a tumultuous time for the British fashion industry, between post-Brexit trade barriers and an inflation-fueled cost of living crisis. The situation has prompted some budding designers to question the viability of investing in British fashion events. Rising star Dilara Findikoglu made headlines last September after canceling her show days before the event due to financial reasons. The industry, which employs almost 900,000 people in the UK and contributes $US21 billion ($26 billion) to the UK economy, faces “incredibly challenging times”, he told the AFP the director of the LFW, Caroline Rush. But what we can take from 40 years, she says, is “that in the most economically difficult times, you can see the most incredible creativity.” “There’s almost a visceral reaction to what’s happening at home,” Rush added. “I hope that the creativity we see over the next few days will be incredibly inspiring, that it will speak to the role of culture and creativity in society.” The first edition of British Fashion Week was held in 1984 in a tent set up in the car park of the former Commonwealth Institute, west of London. Initially overlooked, the British capital earned its rebellious reputation thanks to legends like Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano, who put the city on the fashion map. Then there was the “Cool Britannia” era in the 1990s, a period of cultural euphoria when Stella McCartney or Matthew Williamson dressed models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Since then, London has lost some of its appeal, with the departure of star designers and houses preferring Paris, such as Alexander McQueen or Victoria Beckham. However, the BFC's NEWGEN sponsorship programme, which supports young designers, has affirmed London's position as a talent incubator. And although it remains less prestigious than Paris or Milan, London Fashion Week is celebrated for being freer, more radical and less stereotypical. This anniversary edition also aims to highlight greater diversity and inclusiveness, both in terms of body types, ages or skin colors of the models, as well as in the collections of the designers, with identities or inspirations from the Caribbean, Iran, from India or Ethiopia. . The weekend will feature more familiar names like JW Anderson, Richard Quinn, Ahluwalia and Simone Rocha, ahead of the Burberry show scheduled for Monday evening. cla-srg/dd

