





2LEXINGTON, Virginia. After two record-breaking days to start the 2024 America East Championship, the VMI Swim and Dive program continued to outdo itself, breaking 11 program records on Friday. The 11 records (rat and team) give VMI 21 new program notes over the last three days of competition Men's brands

– Ethan Griffith wins silver medal in 400m IM, program record time of 3:58.62, four seconds faster than third place in this event

– Tyer Blackwell sets VMI team record with preliminary time of 49.82 in men's 100 fly

– Leading the 400m medley relay, Sam's Castle swam a team record and missed in the 100 backstroke

– After the foreplay, Max Brunner would set a new rat record in the 100 meter butterfly Women's brands

– In the 100 yard breaststroke, Anne Bowles sets a new team record with a time of 105.76 in the final, earning the Keydets five points

– In the preliminaries of the 400 yards IM, Sarah Liebenow recorded a new women's team record of 4:49.74 Team records

– In the 400 yard medley relay, Noelle Tong Bowles, Jillian Maher And Kate Taylor swam in 4:02.37, setting a new women's record

– Castle, Chase Lane Ty Blackwell and Matthew Picard were up to the challenge, setting the new men's record in the 400 medley in 3:20.39 More remarkable finishes

– Individually, the Keydets finished in the top 10, led by Chase Lane fourth place in 55.04 to collect 15 points for VMI men

– In the 400 yard IM, Elijah's Fields would gain 11 points at VMI with his eighth-place finish (4:06.49)

– Lane Jones would close the dive in style, finishing 5th on the 1 meter

– Ryder Créal And Craig Swain also performed well, finishing 14th and 16th respectively in the 1 meter The championship continues

The final day of action begins Saturday at 10 a.m., and the evening session begins at 5:30 p.m. To follow live stats and stay up to date with the latest news and videos, visit americaeast.com.

