Anticipation of the Border Battle – New Hampshire





Courtesy of UNH Athletics. DURHAM, NH – When someone thinks of men's rivalries in college hockey, many may come to mind: BU vs. BC, Minnesota vs. North Dakota, Harvard vs. Cornell and the conflict between the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (UNH) and the University of Maine (UMaine). ) Black Bears ranks among the best. UNH and UMaine have been in the rivalry since 1979 and are just as enthusiastic today as they were 45 years ago. UMaine will visit the Whittemore Center at the Key Auto Group Complex on February 16 and 17 for games at 7 p.m. The Wildcats and Black Bears have already played twice this season, with both games ending up favoring UMaine. However, like any Hockey East game, these games could be anyone's game, here is a comparison of the two teams. Top scorers Currently, freshman forward Ryan Conmy (Alexandria, Va.) leads the Wildcats in goals. Conmy has scored 13 goals this season, his first on October 10, when the Cats lost to Quinnipiac. Conmy had its season-high two goals on Nov. 24 when UNH visited RIT and lost 2-5. In his rookie season, Conmy is currently in the running for one of college hockey's most prestigious achievements, the Hobey Baker Award. In addition to being first on the team in goals, he is second in assists with 13. Like UNH, UMaine's leading scorer is also a freshman forward, Josh Nadeau (St-François-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick). Nadeau was named National Player of the Month for the 2023-2024 season. Nadeau was also named to the national Rookie of the Year watch list. He scored a hat trick against UNH on December 1, which was his highest-scoring game. Nadeau and his brother Bradley led the team with 22 assists. Goalkeepers This season, for the Wildcats, junior Jakob Hellsten (Ljusdal, Sweden) has been the most consistent. Hellsten is first in Hockey East and second in the country in goals against average with 1.69. He is also first in the conference and fifth in the nation in save percentage at .925. He was placed on the Mike Richter Award watch list. He recorded his first collegiate shutout on November 18 against Northeastern, where he made 21 saves. Hellsten is a transfer student from North Dakota. Alongside Conmy, he is also in the running for the Hobey Baker Award. The Black Bears' goalkeeper was usually senior Victor Ostman (Danderyd, Sweden). Ostman has five shutouts in his career, all of which came during the 2022-23 season. He made a season-high 38 saves, coming Dec. 3 against the University of Connecticut. Captains Junior defenseman Alex Gagné (Bedford, NH) leads the charge for UNH. The New Hampshire native was promoted to alternate captain in his sophomore season. Gagne is first on the team in blocked shots with 44 this season. Gagne has won various Hockey East awards throughout his career, most recently being Army ROTC Defenseman of the Week. UMaine's captains are junior defenseman David Breazeale (Grandville, Mich.) and senior forward Lynden Breen ( Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick). Like Gagne, both men have a history of being alternate captains in the past. Breen was named to the Hockey East second all-star team last season. The puck is about to drop and the players lace up their skates to take on one of UNH's most anticipated traditions. Will the 19th-seeded Wildcats prevail against the seventh-seeded Black Bears? Or will UMaine continue to climb the national ladder? Fans who can't attend the game can watch tonight on NESN and both on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tnhdigital.com/23094/sports/unh-mens-hockey-border-battle-anticipation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos