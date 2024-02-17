Fashion
Badgers invited to Windermere Cup for first time
MADISON, Wis. In a first for the Wisconsin men's and women's rowing programs, the Badgers will compete in the 38th annual Windermere Cup on May 4.
Taking place at the Montlake Cut in Seattle, the Badgers will face host school Washington and the Italian national team crews.
On the men's side, Wisconsin and Washington began competing for the W Cup in 1993, with the location of the race alternating between the two schools. In recent years, the trophy has been awarded to the eighth-highest varsity player at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships.
On the national stage, Washington has 17 Ten Eyck trophies for the IRA points champion, while Wisconsin has 15, the second most in history.
“We are excited as a team to be invited by the University of Washington to compete in the Windemere Cup/Opening Day,” said UW men's rowing head coach. Handsome Hoopman “It’s a great opportunity to rekindle a previous run we had with the newest member of the Big Ten in a great environment.
“Having participated before, I can say that it is one of the most electric events in all of rowing. The race course is lined with sailboats, yachts, schooners and all other types of craft, much like the sidewalk at your local parade.” This gives spectators an up-close and personal view of the race and provides competitors with an incredibly loud crowd. It will be a tough weekend with exceptional competition, but our guys are up to it. “
On the women's side, UW Athletics Hall of Famer and Olympian Yasmin Farooq is Washington's head coach. Future Big Ten rowing program welcomes first-year Badger head coach, Olympian and Wisconsin women's rowing program to the Windermere Cup for the first time.
“Of courseit's my dream that the two “UW”s meet in Montlake,“saidWashington Women's Head CoachYasmine Farooq.“yes Iit's a glimpse of our futuretogether in theBig tenbut it's deeper than that.Wisconsin coach Vicky Opitz is a fellow Olympian andWashington andWomen of Wisconsinwere teammates in the eighth Olympic gold medalist of 1984. There is a lot of history between themprograms,and we look forward to welcoming themat the Windermere Cup.“
“Washington and Wisconsin have a long history of competing against each other,” said UW men’s head coach Michael Callahan. “In fact, this year's race will give us Huskies and Badgers the opportunity to once again compete for the 'W' Trophy, as we have done for many years.
The annual spring rowing event on the Montlake Cut takes place in conjunction with the Seattle Yacht Club's Opening Day Parade, which marks the start of Seattle's boating season. The entire event is a joint effort between Washington Rowing, the Seattle Yacht Club and Windermere Real Estate, with Windermere serving as the title sponsor of the main racing events.
On the Friday evening before the opening day regatta, all Windermere Cup crews will compete in the annual Twilight Sprints, a race from the traditional Montlake Cut finish line to the east end of the Montlake Cut.
The Washington women finished second at the NCAA Championships last season, the program's eighth consecutive top-five finish at the national championships. The men also finished second at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championships, after winning the title two seasons ago.
There will be more information to come on other events related to Opening Day and the Windermere Cup, including the annual “Party at the Cut” on Friday evening.
Windermere Cup History and Information
The Windermere Cup began 37 years ago in 1987 when Windermere Real Estate founder John Jacobi partnered with the University of Washington to create the annual rowing event. They wanted to bring the best team in the world to the Montlake Cut in Seattle, which was the Soviet Union at the time. It was one of the few sporting competitions held by the Soviets in the United States for 25 years, when relations were strained during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. The Soviet Union brought its male crews and women's and won both races convincingly. After that, the precedent was set for what has become one of the most important rowing events in the world, and certainly a staple of the Seattle rowing community.
This year's event marks the 53rd running of the Opening Day Regatta, which has included the Windermere Cup for 37 years. The 2024 event will include a number of events during the week leading up to race day. The Seattle Yacht Club's opening day parade through the Montlake Cut will immediately follow the race. Further details will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.windermerecup.com.
