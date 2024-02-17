BYU volleyball loses to Grand Canyon in record fashion





Every set was there for No. 6 BYU's 0-3 loss to Grand Canyon Friday night at Smith Fieldhouse. But the Cougars lost just two points in the three games, with sixth-ranked Lopes sweeping BYU in Provo for the first time in program history. Grand Canyon was victorious with set scores of 34-32, 25-23, 25-23. Our stats were mostly aligned except for blocking and digging, said BYU outside hitter Miks Ramanis, who finished the night with 13 kills on a .462 attacking percentage. It kind of sucks, but there's a little bit of confidence knowing that we can keep up with the teams that are No. 2. We can do our job, but now it's just about really fighting to get the final score. This match marked the two teams' first MPSF meeting of the year, with the Lopes holding the highest ranking of any team in the league. Grand Canyon entered the contest as the nation's only undefeated Division I volleyball team with a 9-0 record. However, the school had not faced a team with a single-digit ranking next to its name until Friday, making the Lopes' win over BYU a blowout victory that helps validate their high ranking. Although the victory was resounding, it was not easy for the Grand Canyon. Both schools played a close first set, with neither team taking a lead of more than three points. Grand Canyon gained its largest advantage at 24-21, but saw BYU erase that deficit and even take the lead behind senior opposite hitter Kupono Browne's impressive serve that kept the Cougars alive before the teams BYU had scored the point five times but was unable to capitalize on those opportunities, falling in the first marathon game. The Cougars and Lopes remained tied in the second set, keeping things closer than the first by staying within two points of each other throughout. Grand Canyon did just enough to pull away in the final moments, scoring three of the final four points and securing another victory by two. The final set began with a scoring streak from both teams, with BYU taking an 8-4 lead before the Lopes scored four straight points, followed by three more straight points from the Cougars. Moments later, Grand Canyon tied it at 11-11. Another 3-0 run from Lopes midway through the set put BYU on its heels and kept the visitors in check as they completed an impressive sweep of their hosts. Although the Cougars dominated the early part of the series with the Lopes, the pendulum has swung in Grand Canyon's favor in recent years. The Arizona school has gotten the better of BYU in five straight meetings, now marking either team's longest winning streak in series history. After coming within two points of victory in each set, Ramanis is optimistic the Cougars can take care of business against the Lopes. In my mind I know we can beat them, he said. If we get really big changes throughout the rallies, I think it will really make a change. BYU will look to end its losing streak against Grand Canyon tomorrow night when it faces foe MPSF again at Smith Fieldhouse starting at 7 p.m. The match can be watched live on BYUtv.

