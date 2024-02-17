Pantones: Powerful and Powerful Predictions for London Fashion Week





Pantone today released its Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 forecast for London Fashion Week (LFW), revealing a powerful and powerful color palette that mixes retro influences with new ideas. Like Pantone forecast For New York Fashion Week, cross-seasonal appeal is a key factor. LFW's colors balance wearability and appeal, Pantone said, resulting in a group of mid tones, natural hues, deep darks and natural neutrals. Learn more about Sourcing Journal Colors for LFW Fall/Winter 2024/2025 reinvent a new definition of base color and seasonless shades, said Léatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. Tied to a more considered approach to color functionality, this creative yet approachable palette creates a solid foundation upon which to layer playful accent tones that add drama to simplicity, delight the senses and embrace the uplift of each day. Pantone's 10 standout colors are a blend of vibrant, saturated colors and rich tones inspired by nature. The palettes are warm and nostalgic Shades include a burnished brown called Sunburn luscious Cherry Tomato and Pureed Pumpkin, a hearty orange. The retro influence is strong in Starlight Blue, an ethereal, noble and airy blue, and Misted Yellow, a slightly spicy hazy yellow that manifests the beauty of the natural world. Rain Forest Green, Eggplant Purple, Storm Front Gray and Almond Milk White have grounding qualities. Meanwhile, Wave Ride, a tropical ocean blue, speaks to consumers' desire to escape. Stylish and practical, yet visually appealing, they are reliable essentials that take a more pure and simple sartorial approach, but at the same time lend themselves to creativity and dramatic, playful statements, Pantone said of the palette. A group of five new classics completes the company's forecast. Sheepskin is a soft, warm beige filled with ease and comfort. Pinecone is a simple rustic brown and Iguana is a versatile green that reflects consumers' appreciation for nature. The darkest shades are Evening Blue, a blackened blue, and Dark Shadow, a faithful gray that moves with cool precision, Pantone said.

