Dress Distressed: Fashion Embraces the Frayed, Ripped, Deconstructed Look | Fashion

FIn his four-bed shared flat in Hackney, east London, Bent Matthias, a second-year textiles student at Central Saint Martins, works on an order book of knitwear. She didn't consider starting a business this early in her studies, but demand is high and she is working at full capacity.

Most of my sales come from TikTok. I ship all over the world, to America, the Netherlands and Spain everywhere, really, she says. The customers are a mix of teenagers and people in their 20s, and most are women.

Unlike typical knitwear designers, Matthias uses deconstructed techniques. Its ladders and everything seems to be collapsing. I create unfamiliar silhouettes and exaggerate the aged look, she explains. It's a slow job.

It's no surprise that Matthias' work is booming. From VogueJanuary cover stars at the Balenciaga shows and Tokyo street style, the deconstructed look is taking 2024 by storm. It's about clothes that feel unfinished. Think frayed edges, ripped jeans, exposed seams and torn knits. It is hailed as a movement against the minimalist Scandinavian style trends that have dominated in recent years. Online platform Depop reports that searches for deconstructed knitwear have increased by 75% month over month. Most of the hot new designers use recycled materials. The more damaged something appears, the more deconstructed it becomes.

In fashion, there will always be an undercurrent of DIY style and design, but the creatives behind this movement are generating huge buzz and excitement. The appetite is there for a more authentic and elaborate look, says Hannah Almassi, editor of Who What Wear UK, a fashion, beauty and shopping website.

A model wearing a deconstructed Conner Ives piece at London Fashion Week. Photography: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Designer Conner Ives, known for his work with pop star Rihanna, makes deconstructed T-shirt dresses from vintage materials. Menswear designer Jawara Alleyne is another name to note at London Fashion Week, says Almassi. Her punk-flecked pieces have been favored by celebrities, including Beyoncé, over the past year. Her DIY approach involves sourcing high-quality, pre-loved clothing and transforming them into decorative centerpieces. Vogues latest issue also focuses on sustainability and features designers, such as Torishju Dumi, whose deconstructed blazers are made from fabric scraps collected from large wholesale warehouses.

Ives believes this approach is one way to do something to address sustainability issues in the fashion industry. I love the thrill of finding a vintage graphic tee, and finding out what we can do with it makes it even better. This ultimately means that everyone is unique.

Matthias says she creates durable items, and the more damaged or holes they have, the more deconstructed they look: My knits are handmade, so it takes a lot of time. People buy it to last.

Deconstructed clothing is the opposite of the understated luxury, neutral, understated dressing that has emerged as the dominant aesthetic of 2023, but experts say the two looks work side by side. I would say it's less of a movement against understated luxury and more of the fact that the ultra-clean, minimalist look just isn't for everyone, says Almassi.

Vintage dealer and designer Sami Miro is a good example of someone who combines this aesthetic with high fashion and luxury, she says, proving that this isn't an either/or style tribe.

Data analyst and market researcher Molly Rooyakkers, who runs the Instagram account Style Analytics, agrees. Multiple major trends can exist at once, and I see this deconstructed, distressed look as a rejection or rebellion against the dominant minimalist, clean-girl, and Scandinavian-style trends we see.

It may be different from quiet luxury, but the price may be the same. A Balenciaga denim jacket with a raw-edged hem does this evoke a feeling of chaos? 1,550. An unstructured neoprene mini-dress by the Japanese brand Sacai? 583 on sale.

Raw hems and frayed edges are also styles we've seen before. They are part of the raw look championed by the Antwerp Six, the groundbreaking group of 1980s designers including Ann Demeulemeester and Dries van Noten, who had a global influence. Their creativity was informed by social circumstancesincluding rising prosperity, social unrest, strikes, high unemployment and the rise of HIV and AIDS.

Today's designers also say that unraveling the clothes we wear is more than a trend, it's an emotional response to what's happening in society. I hesitate to stand on a platform and lament the problems we all face, Ives said. So this approach seemed like a way to do something. It's making a statement.

For 20-year-old Matthias, it seems personal. I've recently seen this kind of style touted as a trend, but I would describe my work as a reflection of myself. It's very and I think it shows individuality.