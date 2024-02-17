Dress professionally, but still express yourself: student-teacher fashion week

Nothing scares students more than the words business casual.

This may be an exaggeration, but this specific dress code can definitely be a place of stress for twenty-somethings. We're used to walking around campus in our oversized sweatshirts, UGG slippers, and yoga pants.

There's nothing wrong with taking a more comfortable approach to fashion, but as a senior, I've started to think more about how my fashion will evolve as I enter the real world after my university studies. Since I'm an education major, my entire spring semester is spent teaching a high school English class, which is the perfect practice to try out the business casual dress code.

In fact, school districts vary in terms of what they require teachers to wear. I know a few schools expect men to wear a tie every day, but my school isn't very strict about the dress code. Generally, I am required to wear business casual (a little more casual than business) Monday through Thursday, and jeans are allowed on Friday.

As an artistic person who loves fashion, I was excited to have the opportunity to try wearing clothes that I don't usually like. I enjoyed the challenge of combining the creativity of a young academic mind with the professionalism expected of a teacher.

Monday

Photo by Ava Shaffer | The Miami Student



Shaffer shows off her literature-themed outfit on Monday.



I walked out of Literature Nerd Gates in my first teaching outfit on Monday. I carried my It's no use, Jo! shirt that is a quote from Louise May Alcotts Little woman. I wanted my students to know that I'm very interested in reading, and what better way to show that than by wearing a quote from one of my favorite books on my shirt? I paired it with cute black pants and a striped cardigan to keep the look professional.

For all of my outfits this week (and to be honest, probably for the rest of the school year), I'm wearing my trusty pair of Mary Jane Doc Martens. They not only look stylish and professional, but also add a bit of personality to my outfits. I usually wear them with a pair of frilly white socks.

Photo by Ava Shaffer | The Miami Student



Shaffer usually wears her favorite pair of shoes: black Mary Jane Doc Martens.



Tuesday

Photo by Ava Shaffer | The Miami Student



Shaffer wears neutral colors for her Tuesday look.



On Tuesday it was a little warmer in my classroom, so I wore a fun patterned top and brown pants. I love this blouse and rarely get the chance to wear it (what college event warrants a button down with frilly lace?), so it was exciting to put it on now for student teaching.

This blouse features a floral design with a unique neckline and lace surrounding the sleeves and collar.

Wednesday

Photo by Ava Shaffer | The Miami Student



Shaffer puts some color on Wednesday.



A saving grace for me when it comes to my teaching outfits has been having what I call a go-to uniform. My students' uniform of choice is a cute pair of pants, a white top, and a fun cardigan. Since I got out of bed a little later than planned (at 5:45 a.m. instead of 5:30 a.m.! The horror!), I was counting on my trusty uniform to get me out the door on time.

This Wednesday I chose a fun green cardigan with a smiling daisy pattern. I am a positive person and I want to pass that on to my students, so this bright cardigan was a way for me to express that.

THURSDAY

Photo by Ava Shaffer | The Miami Student



Shaffer wears diapers Thursday.



I'm a big fan of pops of color, so for Thursday I chose a white turtleneck, bright orange jacket, and black pants. I paired this look with gold accessories, my trusty gold earrings and a layered tarot card necklace.

After teaching for almost a week, I learned the importance of wearing diapers. Depending on the time of day, it gets cold or boiling hot in my room, so having the option to put on or take off a jacket has been a lifesaver.

Friday

Photo by Ava Shaffer | The Miami Student



Shaffer poses in jeans on his last day of the week.



For my last outfit of the week, I accepted the school's offer to let the teachers wear jeans on Friday. I chose a pair of blue jeans that weren't frayed or had holes and I wore them with a chunky knit yellow sweater.

I love the color of this sweater and its cozy feel. I thought the high neckline kept this outfit professional, even with the jeans.

After reflecting on my first week of teaching and the outfits I created, I found that they were a great way to connect with my students. Some students who are generally more shy in class would come to my office to compliment my cardigans or ask me about my shirt quote on Monday.

It warmed my heart and reminded me that clothing can transcend social barriers, allowing connections and starting conversations between people who are just getting to know each other.

This practice of combining my lively and colorful personal style with the casual dress code has definitely helped prepare me for life after college. I learned that as young people we don't have to lose our creativity or personality when we enter the workforce, we just have to find ways to express ourselves in these new, more mature scenarios.

